Harper Beckham's very different birth story to Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz

Since David and Victoria Beckham got married way back in 1999, they've lived a jet-set lifestyle, setting up home in various locations, dictated by where David was playing football.

Before they tied the knot, they welcomed their firstborn son, Brooklyn when they were living in London. Romeo Beckham came along next, being born in the same London hospital as his older brother.

Brooklyn and Romeo both entered the world in the Portland Hospital. Their younger brother, Cruz Beckham bucked the trend by being born in Madrid when the family lived there during David's stint at Real Madrid.

Given that he was born in the Spanish city, Cruz, 19, is a Spanish citizen. However, Harper differs from her three big brothers with their European passports, as she was born in LA in 2011, meaning she is an American citizen – unlike the rest of her family.

Photos taken when she was a tiny baby show Harper and David obtaining her US passport in October 2011.

Are the Beckhams US citizens?

While Harper has a US passport, the rest of her family are not US citizens – though given that Brooklyn married US native Nicola Peltz, there's a chance he now has a green card.

Victoria noted on the Goop Podcast that she splits her time between London and New York, and they also have a home in Miami, where David owns Inter Miami football team, but LA has Victoria's heart.

She told Gwyneth Paltrow: "I loved living in LA. We just loved it, moving to LA was great. I feel that's really where I accepted myself and began to love me.

"I really loved my time in LA. I focussed on my brand and got to know myself."

During their time living in the US, David spoke of his desire to become a US citizen, telling the LA Times in 2011: "I hope so, one day," when asked about citizenship. "It would be nice. Our boys go to school here. They're happy here. As long as they continue to be happy here, my wife's happy here, then we plan on staying."

That said, the family returned to London just two years later when David retired from football in 2013, and Victoria shared on the Goop Podcast that Harper goes to school in London, so it seems the family will remain in the UK for the foreseeable future.