Princess Beatrice's rarely-seen baby daughter Sienna's exciting day ahead

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's eldest daughter Princess Beatrice turns 35 on Tuesday 8 August, which means celebrations in her royal household.

Beatrice is married to English property developer husband Eduardo Mapelli Mozzi, a member of an Italian noble family, and together they share 22-month-old daughter Sienna Elizabeth, along with Eduardo's son Wolfie from his previous relationship with architect Dara Huang.

Sienna also has a birthday soon, on 18 September, when she will turn two, so the toddler is bound to be excited about the double celebration this summer.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice's stepson speaks on camera for the first time

We wonder what Edoardo has planned for Beatrice. We bet Sienna and Wolfie will get involved with all the balloon fun and cake eating, and of course, a visit from their beloved grandmother Sarah Ferguson is likely.

© Getty Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi attend Royal Ascot

Sarah recently opened up about her royal granddaughter Sienna on her podcast Tea Talks with the Duchess and Sarah alongside Sarah Thomson.

Sarah, Duchess of York divulged: "The most exciting thing is that Sienna is very very strong. She's 18 months, something like that, and Wolfie, her brother is seven, so she's really strong – she has to be."

Sarah added of the children's bond: "Wolfie says, 'Come on Sienna!' and off they go, and they're very close and have a great relationship."

© Getty The mother-daughter duo share a close bond

Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi was born on 18 September 2021 at 23.43 at the Chelsea and Westminster Hospital in London, and she is currently tenth in line to the throne.

We have yet to see an official photograph of Sienna, as her parents are keeping her out of the public eye. The family reportedly split their time between Beatrice's apartment at St James's Palace in London, and a country home in The Cotswolds.

Sienna's maternal aunt, Princess Eugenie has once shared a picture of the tot with her cousin, August Brooksbank, as they enjoyed a day out at London Zoo earlier this year.

In the rare snap, we saw fair-haired Sienna standing next to August watching penguins swim in their tank. The little girl was dressed in a cosy-looking cream jumper with jeans and black shoes.

According to reports, Sienna was also a flower girl recently, when the family attended the wedding of Edoardo's stepsister, Phoebe Williams-Ellis to Raoul de Lantsheere at St Oswald's Church in Kirkoswald, Cumbria. We bet she looked adorable in her pretty dress for the occasion.

Here at HELLO!, we wish Princess Beatrice a very happy 35th birthday! We hope she has a wonderful day with her family.