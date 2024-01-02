Jodie Turner-Smith's new video of daughter Juno on beach getaway will melt your heart

Jodie Turner-Smith has the right idea when it comes to banishing the January blues, as the actress has seemingly been enjoying an idyllic beach getaway with her young daughter, Juno Rose Diana. The 37-year-old, who shares her three-year-old with her fellow actor ex-husband, Joshua Jackson, posted an extremely rare video alongside her little one shortly after the turn of the new year and the adorable clip will melt your heart.

The Queen & Slim star reposted the short clip to her Instagram Stories which featured Jodie looking effortlessly stylish in a red pyjama-style ensemble complete with feathered hems as she frolicked on the beach. The three-year-old even looked as if she was matching with her mom in some adorable red pyjamas. A caption for the video read: "My besties."

WATCH: Jodie Turner-Smith shared this video online

The video also showed them walking on the sand barefoot with a line of sun loungers placed behind them. Although it's not clear where they were holidaying, the beachfront also featured plenty of tropical foliage and gorgeous palm trees blowing in the wind.

The rare insight into Jodie's mother-daughter bond comes soon after she shared a couple of photos of her and Juno over the festive period. One snap showed Jodie and her daughter enjoying some paddleboarding as the mother-of-one affectionately wrote in a caption: "Me & u forever, baby caterpillar."

© Instagram Jodie Turner-Smith shared this photo alongside her daughter, Juno

A follow-up photo was from the same mother-daughter day out and was a snapshot of a Polaroid picture with little Juno sitting on some steps and dipping her feet into the water. Jodie and Dawson's Creek actor Joshua, 45, announced their split in October 2023 after four years of marriage.

The couple, who prefer to keep their personal life away from the spotlight, met in 2018 and wed a year later before welcoming their daughter in April 2020. The pair split over "irreconcilable differences".

UK-born Jodie was feeling reflective in a post shared shortly before Christmas. The actress revealed that she had traveled back to London after "not feeling ok". She candidly wrote: "This is a post about not being ok (it's also about Expedia, but let's get through the emo stuff first).

"Work took me to London, but my body sat me all the way down. Jet lag? Stress? Exhaustion? Depression? Maybe some combination of them all. I didn't know how badly I needed to switch off until my body just did it for me."

© Getty Joshua Jackson and Jodie Turner-Smith attend the unveiling of the new fully-electric Lotus Emeya on September 07, 2023 in New York City

Jodie continued: "Life feels so painful at times, and everyone looks at me and says 'but you're so strong'… and sometimes that hurts even more because being 'so strong' is so exhausting! I'm tired y'all! But, on this trip, I remembered something I learnt while I was giving birth to my daughter: pain is not an obstacle; pain is a portal."

"It is a doorway to what, or who, comes next. And I don't mean some magical saviour for my life, I mean *me*. The *me* that exists on the other side of transformation."