Pregnant Queen Letizia of Spain's beautiful baby bump photos
10 rare photos of pregnant Princess Letizia's beautiful baby bump

Queen Letizia welcomed her daughters Leonor and Sofia at ages 32 and 34

Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
2 minutes ago
Queen Letizia of Spain is married to the nation's monarch King Felipe, and together they share daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 17.

The couple celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary on 22 May 2024, a wonderful moment, and are adored in their home country.

Former journalist Letizia, 51, is known for her fabulous sense of style, which she also displayed throughout her pregnancies with her daughters. Princess Leonor was born on 31 October 2005 and Infanta Sofía arrived on 29 April 2007.

Below, we look back at Queen Letizia's chic pregnancy style…

Princess Letizia in Madrid, Spain wearing cream outfit© Alain BENAINOUS,getty

Blooming bump

Letizia was close to her due date with her first baby in this snap, pictured in a sophisticated pleated dress with matching long jacket at Spain's national day in Madrid on 12 October.

Princess Letizia at Zarzuela Palace on September 6, 2005 © Carlos Alvarez,getty

Timeless combo

The Spanish Queen exuded class in her black trousers and top ensemble paired with a short, white blazer in this photo, taken in September at Zarzuela Palace, a month before Leonor arrived.

Spanish Royal Princess Letizia attends the 24th Copa del Rey Sailing Trophy© Carlos Alvarez,getty

Relaxed in red

It was a cool red maternity top and chinos for Letizia in August 2006 as the pregnant royal attended the 24th Copa del Rey Sailing Trophy in Mallorca.

Crown Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia of Spain attend the Breitling Sailing Cup dinner © Carlos Alvarez,getty

Sleek satin

The expectant mum wore this elegant black satin top and matching trousers for the Breitling Sailing Cup dinner at San Carlos Castle in Palma de Mallorca in July 2005.

Princess Letizia of Spain attends the Christening of Princess Irene© getty

Classic in cream

We loved Letizia's cream dress and coordinated long cardigan, coupled with her pretty fan in this picture. 

The pregnant royal was attending the Christening of Princess Irene, the daughter of Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin in July 2005.

TRH Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia in Madrid, Spain.© Lalo Yasky,getty

Pretty pattern

Letizia was pregnant with her second child Sofia in this photo, taken in April 2007, shortly before her daughter's birth. The royal chose a monochrome patterned outfit, purple coat and matching shoes for an awards ceremony in Madrid.

Princess Letizia of Spain attends a Save the Children Foundation event © getty

Bump in black

The royal looked stunning in this grey coat and all-black outfit while expecting baby Sofia in March 2007, as she attended a Save the Children event at Zarzuela Palace.

TRH Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia © getty

Maroon mummy

Letizia wowed in this all-maroon ensemble at a luncheon in Madrid in March 2007 during her pregnancy with her second child.

Princess Letizia of Spain receives Mexican President Felipe Calderon© getty

Elegant Queen

It was another patterned dress for Letizia in January 2007 as she showed off her perfect bump at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain.

Princess Letizia during Prince Felipe and Princess Letizia Conmemorate the International Volunteer Day at Monumental Theatre in Madrid, © getty

Wrapped up in style

There was a little hint of a baby bump in November 2006 when Letizia wore this classic cream coat belted just above her tummy, captured at the Monumental Theatre in Madrid.

