10 rare photos of pregnant Princess Letizia's beautiful baby bump

Queen Letizia of Spain is married to the nation's monarch King Felipe, and together they share daughters Princess Leonor, 18, and Infanta Sofia, 17.

The couple celebrated their 20-year wedding anniversary on 22 May 2024, a wonderful moment, and are adored in their home country.

Former journalist Letizia, 51, is known for her fabulous sense of style, which she also displayed throughout her pregnancies with her daughters. Princess Leonor was born on 31 October 2005 and Infanta Sofía arrived on 29 April 2007.

Below, we look back at Queen Letizia's chic pregnancy style…

1/ 10 © Alain BENAINOUS,getty Blooming bump Letizia was close to her due date with her first baby in this snap, pictured in a sophisticated pleated dress with matching long jacket at Spain's national day in Madrid on 12 October.

2/ 10 © Carlos Alvarez,getty Timeless combo The Spanish Queen exuded class in her black trousers and top ensemble paired with a short, white blazer in this photo, taken in September at Zarzuela Palace, a month before Leonor arrived.

3/ 10 © Carlos Alvarez,getty Relaxed in red It was a cool red maternity top and chinos for Letizia in August 2006 as the pregnant royal attended the 24th Copa del Rey Sailing Trophy in Mallorca.

4/ 10 © Carlos Alvarez,getty Sleek satin The expectant mum wore this elegant black satin top and matching trousers for the Breitling Sailing Cup dinner at San Carlos Castle in Palma de Mallorca in July 2005.

5/ 10 © getty Classic in cream We loved Letizia's cream dress and coordinated long cardigan, coupled with her pretty fan in this picture. The pregnant royal was attending the Christening of Princess Irene, the daughter of Princess Cristina of Spain and her husband Inaki Urdangarin in July 2005.

6/ 10 © Lalo Yasky,getty Pretty pattern Letizia was pregnant with her second child Sofia in this photo, taken in April 2007, shortly before her daughter's birth. The royal chose a monochrome patterned outfit, purple coat and matching shoes for an awards ceremony in Madrid.

7/ 10 © getty Bump in black The royal looked stunning in this grey coat and all-black outfit while expecting baby Sofia in March 2007, as she attended a Save the Children event at Zarzuela Palace.

8/ 10 © getty Maroon mummy Letizia wowed in this all-maroon ensemble at a luncheon in Madrid in March 2007 during her pregnancy with her second child.

9/ 10 © getty Elegant Queen It was another patterned dress for Letizia in January 2007 as she showed off her perfect bump at the Royal Palace in Madrid, Spain.

10/ 10 © getty Wrapped up in style There was a little hint of a baby bump in November 2006 when Letizia wore this classic cream coat belted just above her tummy, captured at the Monumental Theatre in Madrid.