Prince George set to make surprise appearance at FA Cup final alongside Prince William - live updates

Prince George is set to appear alongside his father Prince William on Saturday at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final.

The young prince, 10, can be expected to be seen with the future king, 41, in the stands to watch the football match between Manchester City and Manchester United which kicked off at 3:00 pm.

© Getty Prince William meets star Manchester City players The Prince greeted two of Manchester City's best-loved players Phil Foden and Erling Haaland along with their child mascots.

© Getty Meeting Erik ten Hag The Prince of Wales was seen shaking the hand of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of kick-off.

© Getty Heading onto the pitch Prince William headed onto the pitch to shake the hand of every player before kick-off.

© Getty Prince William shakes the hands of star players Prince William was seen greeting the Manchester United players ahead of the match in his smartest suit.

© Getty Fans pour in A sea of loyal fans flooded Wembley Stadium ahead of the kickoff.

© Getty Prince William's role in the FA Prince William is an avid football follower and the aptly-appointed president of the Football Association. It has been announced that the Prince of Wales' appearance at the match is likely to be one of only a handful made by the royal family in the coming weeks, after the monarchy postponed engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign" following the announcement of a General Election on 4 July.

© Getty Prince William's past FA Cup appearances Prince William attended the 2023 FA Cup final where the same two teams faced off, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Manchester City who were awarded their medals by King Charles' son.



© Getty Princess Kate's previous sporting appearance Princess Kate's husband has been known to attend sporting events with his lookalike son in the past, including during the Euros in 2021 where his mother was also present at a match between England and Germany.



© Getty Sporty siblings

Prince George also showed his sporting side alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte, nine, in 2023 when the royal siblings were seen cheering from the stands during the Wimbledon men's final.