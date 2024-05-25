Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George set to make surprise appearance at FA Cup final alongside Prince William - live updates
Prince George set to make surprise appearance at FA Cup final alongside Prince William - live updates

Prince George will accompany the Prince of Wales at Wembley Stadium

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
5 minutes ago
Prince George is set to appear alongside his father Prince William on Saturday at Wembley Stadium for the FA Cup final. 

The young prince, 10, can be expected to be seen with the future king, 41, in the stands to watch the football match between Manchester City and Manchester United which kicked off at 3:00 pm. 

Join HELLO! for live updates of the action as the Wales' enjoy an afternoon at Wembley...

Prince William, Prince of Wales greets Phil Foden of Manchester City during the Emirates FA Cup Final match © Getty

Prince William meets star Manchester City players

The Prince greeted two of Manchester City's best-loved players Phil Foden and Erling Haaland along with their child mascots.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag shakes hands with Prince William ahead of the Emirates FA Cup Final match © Getty

Meeting Erik ten Hag

The Prince of Wales was seen shaking the hand of Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag ahead of kick-off.

Prince William, Prince of Wales, walks out onto the pitch prior to the Emirates FA Cup Final match between Manchester City and Manchester United at Wembley Stadium © Getty

Heading onto the pitch

Prince William headed onto the pitch to shake the hand of every player before kick-off.

Prince William shakes hands with Manchester United's English striker #10 Marcus Rashford© Getty

Prince William shakes the hands of star players

Prince William was seen greeting the Manchester United players ahead of the match in his smartest suit. 

A general view of Wembley Way ahead of the Emirates FA Cup final at Wembley Stadium, London.© Getty

Fans pour in

A sea of loyal fans flooded Wembley Stadium ahead of the kickoff.

Prince William kicks football© Getty

Prince William's role in the FA

Prince William is an avid football follower and the aptly-appointed president of the Football Association. 

It has been announced that the Prince of Wales' appearance at the match is likely to be one of only a handful made by the royal family in the coming weeks, after the monarchy postponed engagements "which may appear to divert attention or distract from the election campaign" following the announcement of a General Election on 4 July.

Josep 'Pep' Guardiola, manager of Manchester City, is greeted by William, Prince of Wales,after the FA Cup final match© Getty

Prince William's past FA Cup appearances

Prince William attended the 2023 FA Cup final where the same two teams faced off, resulting in a 2-1 victory for Manchester City who were awarded their medals by King Charles' son.  

Prince William, Prince George and Catherine clap at Wembley© Getty

Princess Kate's previous sporting appearance

Princess Kate's husband has been known to attend sporting events with his lookalike son in the past, including during the Euros in 2021 where his mother was also present at a match between England and Germany.

Princess Charlotte and Prince George cheering© Getty

Sporty siblings

DISCOVER: Prince George's sartorial 'breach of protocol' during state visit 

Prince George also showed his sporting side alongside his younger sister Princess Charlotte, nine, in 2023 when the royal siblings were seen cheering from the stands during the Wimbledon men's final.

