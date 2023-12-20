We love seeing photos of the royal children and HELLO! has found the sweetest wintery picture of Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan’s son Prince Archie.

The Instagram fan page @archieandlili has a cute snap of four-year-old Archie taken from the couple’s Netflix docu-series, and the royal tot looks so like his father.

WATCH: Archie and Lilibet's Cutest Moments

In the photo, which is a little blurred, Archie wears a beige hooded top and a matching bobble hat. The youngster looks adorable with his red hair and brown eyes, with many fans comparing him to Prince Harry.

One commented: “Beautiful! Is mini Harry,” and another said: “Harry's double.”

A third wrote: “Lovely to see Archie. Such a sweetheart.”

Archie and his younger sister Lilibet, age two, will surely be getting excited for Christmas, just like children across the world.

In his memoir, Spare, which was released at the start of the year, the Duke of Sussex revealed how he is carrying on the royal family’s tradition of opening some of their presents on Christmas Eve.

© Instagram Harry lives in Montecito with Meghan and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet

Reflecting on Christmas 2020, Prince Harry said: "We took Archie to find a Christmas tree. A pop-up lot in Santa Barbara. We bought one of the biggest spruces they had. We brought it home, set it up in the living room. Magnificent. We stood back, admiring, counting our blessings. New home. Healthy boy."

He added: "It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition."

Christmas Day at the Sussex’s Montecito mansion in California will likely be far less formal than the royal’s traditional gathering at Sandringham, which Harry and Meghan haven’t attended since 2018.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland lives nearby in California, so we imagine she will join the couple and her grandchildren for the festive day.

© Netflix The sweetest photo of a young Prince Archie in the snow

We wonder what Archie and Lilibet have asked Santa Claus for Christmas.

Back in 2021, Harry revealed that the late Queen Elizabeth gifted Archie a waffle maker for Christmas.

He explained: "Interestingly, my grandmother asked us what Archie wanted for Christmas and Meg said a waffle maker, she sent us a waffle maker for Archie... so breakfast now, Meg makes up a beautiful organic mix, in the waffle maker, flip it, out it comes, he loves it. Archie literally wakes up in the morning and says 'waffle'."