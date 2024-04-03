Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song's adorable family including two children seen in rare photos

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are one of our favourite celebrity couples. The pair have been an item since 2017 and in recent years they've also expanded their family and welcomed two sons.

Both actors, who reportedly got engaged in 2022, have been in the spotlight for a long time. Macaulay is, of course, famous for his role in Home Alone and Brenda's career launched on the Disney Channel in the Suite Life with Zack and Cody.

When it comes to their family life and their two young boys, however, they prefer to keep things low-key and private.

© Olivia Wong Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song

But when Macaulay received his star on the Walk of Fame at the end of 2023, the star brought along his family who watched proudly as he unveiled his Hollywood milestone.

This meant we saw Macaulay and Brenda's two adorable sons for the first time – and they look so much like their famous parents!

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay Culkin, his fiance Brenda Song and their children stand near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Macaulay and Brenda's rarely-seen family including sons, nieces and nephews

Dakota Song Culkin © Amy Sussman Brenda and Macaulay's first son was born in April 2021. The couple decided to name their firstborn after the Home Alone actor's late sister who died in a car accident in 2008. After welcoming Dakota to the world, Brenda opened up to E! News in February 2022 about how her priorities completely shifted once she became a mom. "I never thought that I could really put my career in the backseat. But at the end of the day, if I had to stop doing what I'm doing to be a better mom, I would do it without blinking an eye because my son is the most important thing and I just want to be the best mom for him." This photo of the couple with Dakota at the Walk of Fame ceremony is so cute. The little one looked adorable with his mohawk and Doc Marten boots, and he's his famous dad's double.

Carson Song Culkin © Amy Sussman,Getty Less than two years later in early 2023, Macaulay and Brenda became parents again when they welcomed little Carson to the world. The couple didn't make a big announcement when he was born, but the birth was confirmed when Macaulay's famous brother, Kieran Culkin, spoke about it on the red carpet of the Succession premiere in May 2023. The Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actor, known and adored for his role as Roman Roy in the hit HBO show, said: "I haven't met [baby] No. 2 yet, and they haven't met [our baby] No. 2 yet either. We just haven't been able to figure that out."

Uncle Mack © Instagram Speaking of Kieran, the actor and his wife, Jazz Charton, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kinsey Sioux, in 2019. This photo was shared in 2019 on Macaulay's Instagram, so it's possible he's holding his baby niece. The snap was shared before Macaulay and Brenda welcomed Dakota, but this was undoubtedly good practice!

MORE: Kieran Culkin's tragic family history: Everything we know

MORE: Inside Succession star Kieran Culkin's one-bedroom apartment with his wife and two kids