Macaulay Culkin makes rare appearance with fiancée Brenda Song for glamorous date night

Macaulay Culkin, at 43, and his fiancée Brenda Song, 35, have captured the hearts of Hollywood and beyond with their enchanting relationship.

Recently spotted at a Clarins event, the couple, who have been an item since 2017, looked smitten as they graced the red carpet together in casual attire.

The pair were seen affectionately posing for the cameras in this rare outing. Their journey began on the set of Dads, where Brenda worked alongside Seth Green and Giovanni Ribisi.

Macaulay's visit to a friend on set marked their first meeting—a moment Brenda jokingly rebuffed during an episode of Macaulay's Bunny Ears podcast.

© Olivia Wong Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song attend Clarins' new product launch party

Their paths crossed again more fatefully on Seth Green's Changeland in Thailand in 2017, laying the groundwork for their deepening connection.

Though they seldom discuss their relationship publicly, Macaulay offered a glimpse into their life during a 2018 appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience, revealing: "I have a good life now. I've got a special lady friend. We have a dog and a cat... It's another to get a cat."

© Olivia Wong Macaulay and Brenda look smitten

Both Brenda and Macaulay embarked on their entertainment careers at a tender age, navigating the spotlight from childhood.

Macaulay skyrocketed to international fame at 10 with Home Alone, a film that grossed $476.7 million worldwide, while Brenda, who started modeling at six, found her breakthrough in Disney's Phil of the Future and Wendy Wu: Homecoming Warrior.

Despite a lukewarm first impression in 2013, their bond solidified over time, particularly after working together on Changeland.

© Amy Sussman Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song and Dakota Song Culkin

Social media posts and public appearances, including a notable double date at Knott's Berry Farm, hinted at their budding romance, with Brenda often sharing moments from their journey together online.

Macaulay, previously married to Rachel Miner, candidly shared his aspirations for fatherhood with Brenda during his 2018 talk with Rogan, expressing, "I'm going to make some babies, this one's a good one. I'm probably going to put some babies in her... We've definitely been practicing."

The couple welcomed their first child, Dakota Song Culkin, in April 2021, followed by their engagement in January 2022 and the birth of their second son, Carson, later that year.

© FREDERIC J. BROWN Macaulay Culkin, his fiance Brenda Song and their children stand near his newly unveiled Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

Though private about their wedding plans, Macaulay's heartfelt speech during his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony revealed the depth of their connection.

Overcome with emotion, he addressed Brenda, "You are absolutely everything... You're my champion. You're the only person happier for me today than I am. You're not only the best woman I've ever known, you're the best person I've ever known. You've given me all my purpose. You've given me family. I love you. I love you so much."

