Scott Disick's private nickname for son Mason revealed amid teenager's major milestone
Scott Disick's private nickname for son Mason revealed

Kourtney Kardashian's oldest son had reason to celebrate this week

Melanie Macleod
Wellness Editor
2 minutes ago
Mason Disick seemed to be following in his uncle Rob Kardashian's footsteps, staying out of the limelight, until last month saw the 14-year-old join Instagram.

Since his debut on the social media platform, Mason has been increasingly active, sharing glimpses into his charmed life, and on Thursday, his dad, Scott Disick gave an insight into their close father-son bond as he celebrated his and Kourtney Kardashian's son's big achievement.

Alongside a photo of himself, Mason and a friend, Scott wrote: "Congratulations to my best friend in the world for graduating middle school and now on to high school!"

Scott Disick shared a photo with son Mason and his friend to mark the teenager's graduation from middle school
Scott Disick shared a photo with son Mason and his friend to mark the teenager's graduation from middle school

Scott then appeared to share his private nickname for Mason, writing: "Let's go Mart!" as he signed off the post, which saw them posing outside celebrity hotspot Nobu.

Mason is fond of nicknames, and was the first one to call Khloe 'Koko', and Kim 'Kiki', when he was tiny.

With their penchant for pet names, it's no surprise that Mason isn't the only Kardashian kid with a cute nickname...

Kardashian nicknames

On Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Mason was regularly referred to as Mase by his parents and aunts Kim and Khloe Kardashian, so Mart is likely a private name his dad calls him.

Photo shared by Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Mason Disick on Instagram May 25, 2024 with his sister Penelope Disick© Instagram
Mason Disick with his sister Penelope Disick

Penelope Disick's nicknames

Mason's younger sister, Penelope, 11, famously gets called P and Poosh by her mother, who even named her lifestyle brand after her daughter. Scott also recently shared a snap of his daughter referring to her as Peep – so cute!

Penelope Disick
Penelope Disick has a few nicknames

Reign Disick's nicknames

Scott and Kourtney's nine-year-old son is called Reigny by his mother, while Scott often calls him Rayman – cute!

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign - sitting next to brother Mason - sporting cool black nail polish
Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick's son Reign is super cute

Kim Kardashian's kids' nicknames

North West, 10, is often called Northie, while her dad Kanye West regularly calls his firstborn Nori. Eight-year-old Saint goes by Sainty, while Chicago, six, is called Chi or Chi Chi, while the littlest sibling, Psalm, four, gets called Psalmye, to rhyme with Kanye, by his older sisters.

@kimkardashian Instagram
Kim Kardashian with her four children

Khloe Kardashian kids' nicknames

Khloe and Tristan Thompson's daughter, True, six, gets called TuTu by her family – so cute. Her baby brother, Tatum, who turns two this summer, is nickname-free, thus far!

Khloe with her kids© Instagram
Khloe with her kids

Kylie Jenner's kids' nicknames

Kylie's daughter with Travis Scott, goes by Storm (although Stormi is already undeniably cute), while their son, Aire, two, took so long to be given his name, after initially being called Wolfe, we suspect he mainly goes by Aire!

Kylie Jenner shares beautiful image of her and her children on Thanksgiving© Instagram
Kylie with her little ones

Rob Kardashian's daughter's nickname

Little Dream Kardashian, seven, is the apple of her father's eye, and the family calls her Dreamy – which suits her well.

