Meet Europe's new royal bachelors: Prince Achileas-Andreas, Prince Christian, Count Nikolai, more

We're used to following the lives of British royal men Prince William, Prince Harry and Mike Tindall here in the UK, but did you know there is a new group of European male royals on the block, ready to fulfill their regal family roles?

That's right, the royal families of Belgium, Denmark, Norway and Greece are seeing their young male royals hit adulthood and we're about to see a lot more about these dashing suitors. We do apologise, we've come over all Bridgerton!

Read on to see the new royal bachelors of Europe…

1/ 8 © getty Prince Gabriel of Belgium, 20 Prince Gabriel is the son of Belgium's Queen Mathilde and King Philippe, born on 20 August, 2003 in Anderlecht. He is currently studying Social and Military Sciences in Dutch at the Royal Military School. Gabriel is quite the linguist, fluent in French, Dutch and English, and like many royals, can play the piano. He also likes to play tennis, ski and sail and is a keen hockey player. Admirably, the prince spends time volunteering, having accompanied people with disabilities in the past and he helped isolated people in care homes during the pandemic.

2/ 8 © Bas Bogaerts Prince Emmanuel of Belgium, 18 Queen Mathilde and King Philippe's son Emmanuel studies at the International School of Brussels and like his brother, is fluent in French, Dutch and English. The prince lives with his parents, brother and sisters in the castle of Laeken, and according to the official Belgium royal website, he loves to ski, play tennis, windsurf and run. He also plays the saxophone and likes to participate in volunteer work.

3/ 8 © getty Prince Christian of Denmark, 18 Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's son, Christian Valdemar Henri John, was born on 15 October 2005 at Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen. The young prince lives with his family at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen and in the Chancellery House at Fredensborg Palace. Following the abdication of his grandmother Queen Margrethe II and his father's ascension to the Danish throne in January, Christian became Crown Prince of Denmark.

4/ 8 © Getty Prince Sverre Magnus of Norway, 18 Prince Sverre (middle in photo) is the son of Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit, and he is third in line for the throne after his sister Princess Ingrid Alexandra. Born on 3 December 2005 at Rikshospitalet University Hospital in Oslo, Sverre attends the Elvebakken Upper Secondary School in Oslo and enjoys skiing and BMX biking, as well as surfing.

5/ 8 © Don Arnold Count Nikolai of Monpezat, 24 The eldest son of Prince Joachim and Alexandra Countess of Frederiksborg, Count Nikolai was born Prince of Denmark on 28 August 1999 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen. The Count lives in Copenhagen and since 2019, has been studying Business Administration and Service Management education at Copenhagen Business School, along with a semester in Sydney, Australia. Nikolai signed as a model for Elite Model World in 2023 and has been seen on the catwalk for Burberry.

6/ 8 © Getty Count Felix of Monpezat, 21 Count Nikolai's younger brother Count Felix (right in photo) was born Prince of Denmark on 22 July 2002 at Rigshospitalet in Copenhagen, where he still lives. Felix studies International Shipping and Trade education at Copenhagen Business School, and has also dabbled in modelling like his sibling.

7/ 8 © Getty Images Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark, 25 Born on 29 October 1998 to Crown Prince Pavlos and Crown Princess Marie-Chantal of Greece, Prince Constantine-Alexios (right in photo) is known to be an artist and sculptor. He grew up in London, attending Wetherby School and then Wellington College, before continuing his studies in the US. Constantine-Alexios also models, namely Dior, and is popular on social media. He enjoys music, photography and hunting.