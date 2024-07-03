Mick Jagger's lookalike son Deveraux, 7, dances just like his dad in adorable backstage video

Mick Jagger's young son, Deveraux has been paying attention to his famous dad and his iconic dance moves.

The seven-year-old appears to be following in the singer's footsteps and showed off his own fancy footwork in an adorable new video shared by his mother, Melanie Hamrick on Wednesday.

In the clip, which you can watch below, Deveraux is backstage at a Rolling Stones concert and can be heard shouting out lyrics before wilding thrashing his head and legs back and forth.

WATCH: Mick Jagger's son Deveraux has dance moves just like his dad

Deveraux looked the spitting image of his dad and emulated some of his early Rolling Stones dance moves to perfection.

He is the youngest of Mick's eight children and according to Melanie, Deveraux has a real passion for dance.

"He loves to dance, and right now I feel like he's the battle of sport versus dance," Melanie told HELLO! in May.

"And I said, you know what? Dance really helps sports. So, he's doing it all right now, and maybe we'll see," she added. "He's a really good fit for ballet. He's got the rhythm. He has the instincts."

© Instagram Deveraux performs just like his dad

Melanie and Mick, who have been a couple since 2014, welcomed Deveraux in December 2016, adding a little brother to Mick’s large and diverse family.

A spokesperson for the couple told HELLO! at the time: "Melanie Hamrick & Mick Jagger's son was born today in New York and they are both delighted. Mick was at the hospital for the arrival. Mother and baby are doing well and we request that the media respect their privacy at this time."

© Instagram Mick and Melanie share one son

Speaking about fatherhood, Mick told The Guardian in 2023: "You get a bit out of practice – it's not like riding a bike. The more children you have, the more laissez-faire you get about them, to be honest.

"It's fun to have children, at any age. But if you're working, and always away, you don't get to enjoy it as much."

© Instagram Deveraux looks just like his dad

However, he does believe that having young children has kept him "relevant".

He previously said: "I have this really wonderful family that supports me. And I have, you know, young children – that makes you feel like you're relevant."

Speaking about his parenting style, he said: "I think I'm a pretty good father. I have a nice affinity with children, not just my own. Kids keep you young and they keep you laughing."

© Instagram Melanie revealed that her son loves to dance like his dad Mick Jagger

Mick is a father to eight children, the oldest being 53, by five different women.

He shares his firstborn, daughter Karis, 53, with actress Marsha Hunt; daughter Jade, 52, is from his marriage to Bianca Jagger.

His relationship with model Jerry Hall – whom he was married to for seven years – resulted in four kids: daughters Elizabeth, 40, and Georgia May, 32, and sons James, 38, and Gabriel, 26.

© Getty Mick is a dad to eight children

In 1999, he and model Luciana Morad Gimenez welcomed son Lucas, 25, and then 17 years later Deveraux joined the family.

Mick and Melanie first met in 2014, following the tragic death of his long-term partner, fashion designer L'Wren Scott.