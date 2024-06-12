Natalie Portman is glowing as she steps out in sheer pink frock on the red carpet

Natalie Portman was simply glowing at the Miss Dior - Exhibition Stories of a Miss event in Tokyo, Japan, on Wednesday.

The 43-year-old actress captivated the pink carpet with her impeccable style, donning a sheer sleeveless top adorned with shimmering sequins.

Natalie's ensemble was further elevated by a tasselled mini skirt that showcased her toned legs, complemented by chic silver heels that added a touch of elegance to her frame.

Her top featured a sophisticated beaded neckline, and she accessorized with classic pearl earrings, enhancing her timeless beauty.

The actress styled her brunette locks into a sleek updo, perfectly highlighting her natural features with a subtle makeup palette.

This appearance comes on the heels of a delightful evening she recently spent in London with actor Paul Mescal.Late last month, Natalie and Paul enjoyed a night out at Bar 69 in Islington, where they were spotted sharing laughs and good times.

© YUICHI YAMAZAKI Natalie Portman is glowing in sheer pink frock

The duo, who first met last year during a Variety magazine interview, appeared to be in high spirits as they stepped outside for a cigarette break.

Natalie seemed to relish the fun evening, especially after quietly finalizing her divorce from Benjamin Millepied in March amid rumors of his infidelity.

Meanwhile, Paul, 28, has been open about his admiration for Natalie, and it was evident he was thrilled to spend time with her.

© YUICHI YAMAZAKI Natalie attended the opening preview for Christian Dior's "Miss Dior Exhibition - Stories of a Miss" at the Roppongi Museum in Tokyo

Their bond has clearly grown since their initial meeting. During their interview, Paul praised Natalie, calling her "brilliant" and expressing his awe at being able to converse with her, stating, "If my drama school self knew that I would be talking to you, I would pinch myself many, many times!"

Paul also lauded Natalie's performance in May December, particularly her steamy scenes with younger co-star Charles Melton, 33.

In the film, Natalie plays Elizabeth, an actress researching a scandalous relationship between Gracie (Julianne Moore) and Joe (Charles), which began when she was 36 and he was 13.

© Getty Images Natalie has recently finalised her divorce

In turn, Natalie complimented Paul's intimate scenes with Andrew Scott in "All of Us Strangers," describing them as "very hot but also very tender."

The exact nature of Natalie and Paul's relationship remains unknown. HELLO! has reached out to their representatives for comment.

Natalie's divorce from Benjamin was finalized in March in France, concluding their 12-year marriage. The former couple shares two children, Aleph, 12, and Amalia, seven, and had spent several years living together in Benjamin's native France.

© Getty Images Benjamin Millepied and Natalie Portman in 2021

In honor of her birthday recently, Natalie took to Instagram and shared a carousel of photos featuring some of her closest friends who have been supporting her throughout the difficult year.

Some of the photos captured moments in Paris — where Natalie and Benjamin, who is French, moved back to last year — during the Cannes Film Festival, as well as a selfie from what appears to be the U.S. southwest. "This year, on my birthday, I want to celebrate my gratitude for my friends who lift me up again and again," the Oscar winner wrote in her caption.

Her fans and celebrity friends alike were quick to take to the comments section under the post to celebrate her, with Tracee Ellis Ross commenting: "Happy birthday gorgeous lady," as Kerry Washington added: "HAPPY BIRTHDAY BEAUTIFUL HUMAN," plus Ali Wong wrote: "Happy Birthday!!!!!" Her May December co-star Julianne Moore also commented: "Happy birthday!!!! Oh I love you!!!"