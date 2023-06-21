Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's alternate living situation with two kids amid affair reports

The Black Swan actress and her choreographer husband have been married for over a decade

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied's relationship was put under the microscope when reports of the latter's affair with a 25-year-old French climate activist circulated.

However, the couple have maintained a tight lid on their private life in the midst of it all, choosing to keep their family life away from the spotlight.

The Israeli-born actress, 42, did recently share some insight into her home life with her French husband and their two children, son Aleph, 11, and daughter Amalia, six.

She revealed that they were back to balancing life between two continents, sharing on Dax Shepard's "Armchair Expert" podcast that the family had moved back to Paris.

Natalie did add, though, that they were still seemingly maintaining their home in Los Angeles, presumably to not completely uproot their kids' lives and also to be closer to work.

"Oh, I didn't know that," Dax exclaimed when the Oscar winner told him about her move, before adding in a hurt tone: "We're not neighbors anymore?" to which Natalie responded: "We're still neighbors, but also not."

© Getty Images Natalie and Benjamin have been married since 2012

Natalie and Benjamin, 45, over the course of their life as a married couple and parents, have moved back and forth between the latter's home country and California often.

After marrying in 2012 in Big Sur, they moved to the French capital from LA in 2014 after Benjamin, a ballet dancer and filmmaker, became the director of the Paris Opera Ballet and lived there for two years before returning to Los Angeles in 2016.

They moved to the City of Light with Aleph, who was barely three at the time, and welcomed their daughter after returning to the States.

© Getty Images The family-of-four are spending life in both Paris and Los Angeles

The couple bought a sprawling Montecito estate in 2017, where they lived till 2021, selling off the property for a cool $8 million.

Natalie also is deeply involved in the LA football scene as one of the co-owners of the Angel City Football Club, alongside Eva Longoria, Mia Hamm, and Serena Williams.

© Getty Images Natalie has kept herself involved with Angel City FC while in LA

The Thor: Love and Thunder star made an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2016 to gush about life back in Los Angeles compared to Paris.

"Everyone smiles a lot here. It's so nice. They're more cool in France," she said. "I didn't realize I got used to it until I got here and I was so surprised!

© Getty Images Their move to Paris was due to Benjamin being named director of the Paris Ballet Opera

"Someone would smile at my child and I'd be, 'What a good person.' People are really lovely here," Natalie added. "I feel there's a lot of rules of politeness and codes of behavior there you have to follow. It's a lot looser here."

Natalie even got into the nitty gritty of shopping in France, explaining: "A friend of mine taught me that when you go in some place you have to say 'bonjour' before you say anything else, then you have to wait two seconds before you say something else.

© Getty Images The couple moved back to Los Angeles in 2016, where they have remained since

"So if you go into a store, you can't be like, 'Do you have this in another size?' or they'll think you're super rude and then they'll be rude to you."