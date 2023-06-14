Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied's very different net worths revealed amid affair reports

The Thor actress and the ballet dancer are still together, andshare two kids

Despite the shocking reports of an affair after over ten years of marriage, Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied have made no indication that they're splitting up.

Though neither the Black Swan actress nor her husband have addressed the reports, she has since been spotted out with her wedding ring. The two were also pictured together in Paris sitting on a park bench last week, though having seemingly a difficult conversation, with Natalie seen wiping tears in photos shared by Page Six.

The two are reportedly actively working on repairing their relationship, and with the decision to stay together, their impressive combined net worth will remain intact.

WATCH: Natalie Portman's best fashion and red carpet moments

MORE: Why this month is bittersweet for Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied

Natalie began her acting career at the age of 12, with the classic action film León: The Professional, which premiered in 1994.

She gained further notoriety after starring in 1999's Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace as Padmé Amidala, and eventually made the transition from child star to critically-acclaimed actress, landing roles (and awards) in movies such as V for Vendetta, Black Swan – during which she met her husband – Jackie, and several of Marvel's Thor movies, where she starred as Chris Hemsworth's love interest.

MORE: Natalie Portman, husband made surprising family move before affair reports

Between her hit movies and brand endorsements – she has been the face of multiple Dior campaigns for over ten years – she eventually became one of the highest-paid actresses in the world.

© Gisela Schober The actress looked fabulous during her recent Cannes appearance

Her work with Dior alone reportedly brings her at least $10 million a year, and her net worth has been reported to be a whopping $90 million.

MORE: Natalie Portman's super chic mini dress is perfect for Wimbledon 2023

MORE: Natalie Portman surrounded by fellow celebs during first appearance since reports of husband Benjamin Millepied's affair – photos

Her husband Benjamin, on the other hand, while successful in his own right as a professional ballet dancer and choreographer, has a reported net worth of his own of $10 million, which he has earned from his years as a professional ballet dancer and related gigs.

© Getty Natalie has not shied away from public events in the wake of the affair reports

Despite the stark contrast, with no apparent divorce plans in sight, the two get to keep and enjoy their combined net worth of $100 million.

Though Natalie and Benjamin have largely kept their relationship out of the public eye in the years since their nuptials, their marriage was thrust into the spotlight when on June 2, reports circulated that the couple were in the process of repairing their relationship after the 45-year-old ballet dancer allegedly had an affair with a younger French woman, reportedly a 25-year-old climate activist.

© Getty Natalie is still wearing her wedding rings

The two met on the set of the 2010 movie Black Swan, for which Natalie won the Best Actress award at the 2011 Academy Awards, and Benjamin created the choreography for. At the time, he was dating and living with fellow professional dancer Isabella Boylston.

© Unique Nicole The couple's last major red carpet was at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival

They tied the knot with a Jewish ceremony in Big Sur, California in 2012. Following their nuptials, the two lived in Paris for a time, after Benjamin, who is French, became the director of dance with the Paris Opera Ballet.

© Lionel Hahn Their 11th wedding anniversary is in August

They welcomed their 11-year-old son Aleph in 2011 – he is named after the first letter in the Hebrew alphabet – and later on they welcomed daughter Amalia in 2016, the same year they moved from Paris to Los Angeles.

Natalie and her family have spent the last several weeks in Paris – she attended Cannes as well as different sports games in the French capital – and in an interview for Dax Shepard's podcast "Armchair Expert with Dax Shepard" released this week, Natalie revealed that the four recently moved back to Paris. She shared that while Paris is again their home base now, they have kept their Los Angeles home as well.