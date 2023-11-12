Dylan Dreyer comforted by fellow parents as she opens up about nerve-wracking experience at son's school

Dylan Dreyer is a doting mom-of-three and loves nothing more than being a parent, and is incredibly honest about both the good and the bad that comes with it.

The Today Show star opened up about a recent experience at her six-year-old son Calvin's school, which left her incredibly nervous.

Taking to Instagram, the 42-year-old admitted that when it came to coming into her little boy's class to read a book, it was more nerve-wracking than any of her other jobs - despite the fact she's used to reading the autocue on live morning TV to millions of viewers.

The star got candid in the caption alongside a picture of herself holding up the book she had been asked to read - I'm not scared, you're scared, by Seth Meyers.

She wrote: "Mystery reader at Cal’s school today (he requested this book months ago for when I came into read). I was standing outside his classroom when he came running out to use the restroom.

"I quickly ran and hid in a corner by the water fountains. Why do I get more nervous reading to my kid’s class than any other thing I do???"

Fellow parents quickly reassured Dylan that this was totally normal, with one writing: "Your job is your job, this is personal," while another wrote: "Because it is the most important thing you do." A third added: "Mystery reader is very intimidating!! Kids will tell you like it is, no filter." A fourth sweetly remarked: "Because you're the mom. Just his mom. And that’s so precious. You’re the best."

Dylan is also mom to sons Oliver, three, and Rusty, two, and shares her children with cameraman husband Brian Fichera.

The NBC star has found a great balance involving her young children with her busy job on Today, so much so, that her oldest son has a regular role on the program!

For the past few years, Dylan and Calvin have been hosting a cooking section on the Third Hour of Today, called Cooking with Cal, which sees them conjure up easy, child-friendly recipes at home in their kitchen.

Cooking for Dylan and her family has become incredibly important over the past few months, after Calvin was diagnosed with Celiac Disease.

After getting the diagnosis, the household all transformed their diets to gluten-free to accommodate Calvin, and Dylan regularly shares gluten free recipes and pictures of herself creating gluten-free alternatives for her family.

Dylan opened up about Calvin's diagnosis on the Today Show earlier in the year, where she was joined by her little boy. Calvin described his symptoms to be a "sharp pain, every day, not a different pain, always a sharp pain."

The mom-of-three mentioned that he'd frequently ask to be excused from the dinner table, and he responded that it was because his "belly hurt, and I had to lay on the couch."

Calvin revealed that now he was feeling "terrific" and a "thousand percent better," with Dylan describing it all as a "huge transition for everyone in the family."

