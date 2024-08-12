Mel Gibson, 68, looks unrecognizable in latest outing with Vince Vaughn and his rarely-seen family

Mel Gibson looked worlds away from his usual Hollywood heartthrob image as he stepped out to support his longtime friend Vince Vaughn at a special event on Monday.

The 68-year-old actor, known for his iconic roles in films like Lethal Weapon and Braveheart, was almost unrecognizable at Vince's Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, held in the heart of Los Angeles.

Mel sported a laid-back look that saw him embracing his more natural side, with gray hair and a scruffy beard that added a rugged charm to his appearance.

Unlike the polished and tailored outfits worn by many of the ceremony's attendees, Mel opted for a casual ensemble that perfectly embodied his no-fuss attitude.

He wore a simple white collared shirt, paired with long ombre blue shorts that fell just to his knees. To complete the relaxed look, the Mad Max star slipped into a pair of comfortable black lace-up sneakers, perfect for a day of celebrating his friend's milestone.

© Eric Charbonneau Vince Vaughn (L) and Mel Gibson attend Vince Vaughn's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony

The father of nine was rarely seen without his black mirrored sunglasses, which not only shielded his eyes from the California sun but also added an air of mystery to his appearance. At times, the sunglasses made him nearly impossible to recognize—a far cry from the action hero fans have come to love over the decades.

Standing proudly beside Vince, who is set to debut his highly anticipated new series Bad Monkey this week, Mel shared in the joy of the occasion.

© JC Olivera Mel Gibson looks so different

Vince, 54, looked dapper in a dark suit paired with a crisp white shirt as he posed with his wife Kyla and their two children, Locklyn and Vernon. The family beamed with pride as Vince received his well-deserved star on the Walk of Fame.

Mel and Vince have shared the screen before, most notably in the gritty 2018 thriller Dragged Across Concrete.

© JC Olivera Mel accompanied Vince on the red carpet

Their bond was evident as they posed together by Vince's new star, with Mel even pulling out his brown cell phone case to capture the moment with a selfie. Eagle-eyed onlookers couldn’t help but notice that Mel’s phone case revealed a glimpse of his driver’s license and Visa card—proof that even Hollywood legends carry the everyday essentials.

Born Mel Columcille Gerard Gibson in New York, Mel moved to Australia at the age of 12, where he would later launch his illustrious acting career.

He quickly became synonymous with the action hero genre, captivating audiences worldwide with his performances as Max Rockatansky in the Mad Max trilogy and as Martin Riggs in the Lethal Weapon series.

However, it was his portrayal of the Scottish warrior William Wallace in Braveheart that truly cemented his status as a cinematic legend. The 1995 epic not only earned Mel critical acclaim but also showcased his talent behind the camera as a director.

© Jeff Kravitz Mel Gibson with Rosalind Ross at the Oscar's

Mel’s impact on Hollywood extends beyond his on-screen roles. His work as a filmmaker reached new heights with the release of The Passion of the Christ in 2004, a film that sparked global conversations and remains one of the most successful independent films of all time.

But while Mel’s illustrious career was the foundation of the day, the spotlight truly belonged to Vince. The event marked a significant moment in Vince’s career as he prepares for the premiere of his latest project, Bad Monkey, on Apple TV+. The show, which debuts on Wednesday, has already generated buzz with its intriguing first trailer.

Created by Bill Lawrence—known for his work on Scrubs and Ted Lasso—Bad Monkey promises to be a wild ride.

© Eric Charbonneau (L-R) Kyla Weber, Locklyn Kyla Vaughn, Vernon Lindsay Vaughn and Vince Vaughn attend Vince Vaughn's Hollywood Walk of Fame Star ceremony

Vince takes on the role of Andrew Yancy, a talkative former Miami detective who finds himself demoted to a restaurant inspector in the Florida Keys. With a colorful cast of characters and one very bad monkey, the series is set to be a thrilling addition to Vince’s already impressive filmography.

As he stood with his family—his wife Kyla and their rarely seen children, Locklyn, 13, and Vernon, 11—Vince looked every bit the proud father and accomplished actor.

The couple, who have been married since 2010, tend to keep their family life private, making this public appearance all the more special.