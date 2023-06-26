Gwen Stefani, Gal Gadot to receive Hollywood Walk of Fame star — here are the A-listers joining them

From recent Oscar winners to Marvel and DC stars, here's the full list

The Hollywood Walk of Fame has announced its class of 2024, the influential names in the entertainment industry who will be honored with a star on the famed Los Angeles street next year.

On Monday, June 26, it was announced that Gwen Stefani was officially selected as an honoree, a little over a month after her husband Blake Shelton received his own star.

© Getty Images Gwen will be receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

She stood right beside him, joined by her three sons with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale, Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo, and also spoke at the ceremony.

"He's humble, he's genuine, and trust me, wherever we go everybody feels like they know Blake Shelton," she said. "You are a rare human being. The reason Blake Shelton is here today on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is because you are part of the country dream, the Hollywood dream and you are part of the American Dream."

READ: 5 moments from Pink and Gwen Stefani's BST Hyde Park gig that left me speechless

"And everybody knows you are my dream come true. I love you," she concluded.

© Getty Images The news comes a little over a month after husband Blake received his own star

The former No Doubt frontwoman was honored in the "Recording" category, alongside Glen Ballard, Toni Braxton, Def Leppard, Charles Fox, Sammy Hagar, Brandy Norwood, Darius Rucker, and Andre 'Dr. Dre' Young.

MORE: Blake Shelton gets emotional about Gwen Stefani during her time away from home

Actress and upcoming Heart of Stone lead Gal Gadot will also be receiving a coveted place on the Walk of Fame, and you can catch her reaction in the video below.

WATCH: Gal Gadot reacts to her Hollywood Walk of Fame selection

She joins an illustrious group in the "Motion Pictures" category, including her Wonder Woman co-star Chris Pine, newly minted Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh, Kevin Feige, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Chris Meledandri, Christina Ricci, and a posthumous star for Chadwick Boseman.

Those in the category of "Television" include veteran sitcom star Ken Jeong, Schitt's Creek co-creator and star Eugene Levy, and Abbott Elementary's Sheryl Lee Ralph.

MORE: Gal Gadot opens up about difficult personal period following Wonder Woman success

Joining them are Mario Lopez, Jim Nantz, Michael Schur, Kerry Washington, and Raúl De Molina and Lili Estefan, co-hosts of the television show El Gordo y La Flaca in a double ceremony.

© Getty Images "Wonder Woman" co-stars Gal and Chris have both been selected this year

For "Live Theatre/Live Performance," this year's honorees are 30 Rock star Jane Krakowski and posthumous recognition for legendary singer-songwriter Otis Redding.

Angie Martinez has been nominated in the "Radio" category while Billie Jean King and Carl Weathers will receive stars in the "Sports Entertainment" category.

MORE: Gal Gadot speaks out on future as Wonder Woman following disappointing shake-up with third movie

Ellen K, Chair of the Walk of Fame Selection Panel, said in her announcement: "The Selection Committee which is made up of fellow Walk of Famers, carefully hand-picks a group of honorees each year that represent various genres of the entertainment world.

© Getty Images Nominees can schedule a ceremony for their star as far as two years after they're first selected

"The Committee did an amazing job choosing these very talented people. We can't wait to see each honoree's reaction as they realize that they are becoming a part of Hollywood's history with the unveiling of their star on the world's most famous walkway!"

Those nominated can opt to have a star ceremony as far down the line as two years after the date of their selection.