George Stephanopoulos' family to come together with GMA co-star for bittersweet goodbye

George Stephanopoulos and his wife Ali Wentworth will be leaning on his GMA co-star Lara Spencer for support when they all come together for a bittersweet goodbye.

George, Ali, and Lara are preparing to become empty nesters once again after spending the summer with their respective children during their break from college.

But all good things must come to an end and as the fall semester approaches, the threesome will soon be dropping their kids back to college.

George and Ali's daughter Harper and Lara's daughter Katharine are heading into their sophomore years.

Thankfully, George and Ali won't be alone in their farewells as Lara will be alongside them because both Harper and Katharine attend Vanderbilt University in Tennessee.

Ali shared a photo of herself on Instagram "foraging" before making the dreaded trip to Nashville, and despite the bittersweet reason, Lara shared her excitement over reuniting with her in Music City.

Commenting on the post, Lara wrote: "We love to dig for treasure – in the mud, thru flea markets. You name it.......we dig it. Can't wait to see you in Nash."

Katharine, Lara's daughter with ex-husband David Haffenreffer, plays lacrosse for the Division One school, where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

Before the 20-year-old started at the Tennessee institute, Lara shared a photo of her playing lacrosse with her future teammates.

She captioned the photo: "What fun seeing my daughter play w her future Vanderbilt teammates as they team up w Clemson at the Lake Placid tournament. Can't believe she goes to college in 2 weeks."

George and Ali dropped Harper off for her first year of college last August and it was an emotional day for all.

At the time, Ali shared a photo of herself and George walking away after dropping their daughter off, hand in hand.

Ali penned alongside the snap: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide.'"

She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

Lara was among the first to comment as she too had dropped off Katharine at Vanderbilt.

She replied: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."

