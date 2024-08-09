GMA star Lara Spencer's rare family photo with her grown-up children has fans saying the same thing

Lara Spencer appears to be having a great summer as she spends time in Nantucket, Massachusetts with her family. As she took to Instagram to share the special moments with her followers, they said the exact same thing.

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara spent the summer with her daughter and son

The Good Morning America host shared photos of herself with her daughter Katharine and son Duff as they hit the beach in Nantucket, and the family smiled brightly as they enjoyed their time together. She captioned the photo: "Look who the wind blew into shot two."

The three of them stood together in the sunshine, and fans couldn't help but comment on how similar the three of them looked - as her kids were the spitting image of her. Duff towered over them, but shared his mom's eyes and smile. Meanwhile, Katharine had clearly inherited her mom's blonde hair and eyes.

Lara Spencer's Family Life

"I see the strong resemblance in this picture of you and your children," one fan wrote.

Another fan echoed this stance, adding: "Beautiful! Definitely family resemblance!"

© @lara.spencer Instagram Lara with her lookalike daughter

One person particularly zeroed in on Lara and Katharine's resemblance, stating: "You and your daughter look like sisters," also complementing the GMA anchor's youthful glow.

A fourth fan added: "They are grown up! Gorgeous family."

Indeed, Katharine and Duff really are all grown up as they have both headed off to college. Katharine will have just finished her first year at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee where she's also a member of the Kappa Kappa Gamma sorority.

© Instagram Lara Spencer spent quality time with her grown son

Before the 20-year-old started at the Tennessee institute, Lara shared a photo of her playing Lacrosse with her future teammates. She captioned the photo: "What fun seeing seeing my daughter play w her future Vanderbilt teammates as they team up w Clemson at the Lake Placid tournament. Can't believe she goes to college in 2 weeks."

Meanwhile, Duff, 22, studies at Southern Methodist University in Dallas,Texas. The mom-of-two certainly missed her son when he headed off to the Texan institute, as she shared a photo of the dog "waiting by the door for Duff to get home from college for the weekend," adding that she was also waiting.

Lara made it clear that she was finding empty nest life tricky, as she responded to Ali Wentworth's own confessions that she wasn't ready to drop her daughter off at college.

The Good Morning America veteran replied: "I hear you sister. I am at the airport with a giant lump in my throat. I don't want to leave. It's going to feel too real. The house will be too quiet. The music won't be blaring. Her room will be neat. My clothes will not be missing. I don't like it one bit."