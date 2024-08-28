Lorriane Kelly shares heartfelt family photo amid imminent arrival of granddaughter

Lorraine Kelly took to social media to share a heartwarming photo with her daughter Rosie’s sausage dog, Ruby, just days before they welcome the newest addition to their family.

Rosie is pregnant with her first child, and proud grandmother-to-be Lorraine cannot wait for her granddaughter’s arrival. In the photo, the ITV star, 64, is seen beaming alongside the dachshund, who was wearing an adorable grey harness.

© Instagram Lorraine was beaming with her daughter's sausage dog, Ruby

Captioning the post, Lorraine wrote: "Looking after @rubyisasausage as the baby is due soon. I don’t think she’s all that happy about it [laughing face emoji]. She misses @rosiekellysmith and @stevewhite94, but she’s looking forward to meeting her new baby sister."

In the candid snap, Lorraine slipped on a pair of glamorous sunglasses, with her brunette locks swept back into a low ponytail.

© Instagram Rosie shared a photo of Lorraine's gorgeous mobile

Friends and fans were quick to share their excitement, including Lorraine’s TV star friend Ruth Langsford, who commented: "You must be beside yourself with excitement! X"

Lorraine has been glowing with pride over her daughter’s pregnancy. In an exclusive interview with HELLO! back in May, she said, "This is the most exciting thing to happen to our family, well, since Rosie was born." She added, "Last night, I felt the baby kick for the first time, which was extraordinary. It made it feel real."

Last week, Rosie revealed that her mum is even setting up a baby nursery at her £2 million home in Buckinghamshire.

The 30-year-old shared a photo of a beautiful baby mobile featuring moon and bunny shapes made of soft shearling.

Rosie wrote: "Mum’s setting up her own nursery at home, and this handmade boule bunny and moon mobile from @edieandjo is so special. I can’t wait to see what else is planned! @lorrainekellysmith."

The beautiful accessory was pictured against chic taupe walls and a stunning black-and-white rug.

Not only is Rosie about to become a mother, but wedding bells are also on the horizon, as her now-fiancé Steve popped the question while on holiday in June, the same month she turned 30.