Lauren Sanchez fights back tears as she gets overwhelmed by personal first with new venture: 'Such a surreal feeling'

Lauren Sanchez is celebrating the prospect of soon becoming a published author with the release of her very first book, a children's book titled The Fly Who Flew to Space.

The 54-year-old media personality and philanthropist announced her book back in March, inspired by being a mother to her three children, space adventures with fiancé Jeff Bezos, and growing up with dyslexia.

And now, she's marking a big first — seeing her very first copy of the book! Three months ahead of release, Lauren finally has a copy of her upcoming book with her.

She shared a video that captured her reaction to seeing it for the very first time, immediately gushing over it and holding it up to her face in an effort to not let her emotions run over.

Lauren even fanned herself, saying: "Oh my god, I'm getting emotional. It's amazing, look at this cover!" She showed it off to the camera and sweetly declared: "It's my first book."

She flicked through the pages and also got her illustrator Raleigh Stewart involved, who was behind the camera, showcasing his radiant animated illustrations for the cover. "We did it!" Lauren excitedly exclaimed.

The former host of The View captioned the video: "Such a surreal feeling to hold this book in my hands for the first time!! @raleighstewart (the incredible talent behind the illustrations) and I can't wait for you all to read @theflywhoflew!!"

Her friends celebrated her accomplishment and praised her for being so open about her childhood struggles with learning and creating such an inspirational story for her first book.

Back in April, alongside a childhood portrait of herself with a book, Lauren shared more of her journey with the learning disorder, opening up further about how she'd struggled with it and finally overcame it with the help of the right people in her life.

"When I see this photo I just want to give this younger version of me a hug and say it's going to be ok," she lovingly penned. "Growing up I didn't know I had dyslexia. It made reading so difficult which made me feel really behind the other kids."

She stated: "To be blunt, I was scared," but revealed that it was in community college that she found someone who encouraged her to get tested and find alternate ways to learn. "Later, my community college professor changed the trajectory of my life by getting me tested for dyslexia."

"Nothing was the same after that — I learned how to learn — and I'm forever grateful. Today is #WorldBookDay and I'm so happy I get to celebrate my love of reading AND writing. Don't get me wrong, my spelling is so bad even spell check doesn't know what I'm trying to write sometimes."

"BUT, if the little girl in this picture knew she'd be writing a children's book, she would never have believed it. I hope The Fly Who Flew To Space will inspire kids to chase their dreams, no matter how impossible they may seem."