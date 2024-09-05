Chelsy Davy confirms arrival of second child following secret pregnancy – see first photo

Congratulations are in order for Chelsy Davy with the businesswoman welcoming her second child, a daughter named Chloe.

Chelsy had managed to keep the pregnancy out of the spotlight, and only confirmed the news as she launched a new jewellery career, which she sweetly named after her new arrival.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: All you need to know about Prince Harry's dating life

The star's confirmation post featured the 35-year-old modelling a necklace from the collection, as well as an adorable photo of her carrying her young daughter across a pier.

In her caption, the mum-of-two wrote: "POV: it's been three years and two babies since your last new collection, but you’re mega-excited to be back in the game. Introducing the Chloe Collection, named after my baby girl. Hope you love it as much as I do."

© Instragram Chelsy secretly welcomed her second daughter

The mum-of-two famously dated Prince Harry in an on-off relationship between 2004 and 2009. The Duke has claimed that media intrusion into their coupling ultimately led to the pair parting ways.

According to Harry in his memoir Spare, they had "no choice" but to call it quits. "We had all the same problems, nothing had been solved. Also, Chels wanted to travel, have fun and be young, but I was once again on a path to war.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Chelsy and Harry were an on-off item

"I'd soon be shipping off. If we stayed together, we'd be lucky to see each other a handful of times over the next two years, and that was no kind of relationship... Goodbye Chels."

However, since the split, Chelsy has been able to keep a low-profile and welcomed her first child, a son, under the radar, with his birth not being confirmed until two months after his arrival.

© Instagram Chelsy is also a mum to her son, Leo

Chelsy's marriage to Sam Cutmore-Scott, who she shares her two children with, was also kept out of the public eye, with the new being confirmed by the Mail's Richard Eden.

He reported that the couple announced their happy news to friends by sharing a picture of Chelsy wearing a wedding band underneath her sapphire engagement ring.

© Pool Chelsy was a guest at Harry's wedding to Meghan Markle

Chelsy had also kept her future husband's name out of the headlines, only saying in a 2020 interview with Tatler: "There is someone, and I am quite taken by this one, but it's very new and I don't want to say too much."