Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie is her exact double in adorable new photos

Stacey Dooley is such a doting mother to her young daughter Minnie and on Saturday she showed off how the pair can effortlessly twin with one another.

Minnie is clearly being brought up to be a football supporter and in a new snap, the young girl could be seen dressed in an England kit which bore the name of England and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins. The young girl could also be seen toddling excitedly away while wearing the kit.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie counts to ten in adorable moment

Stacey, meanwhile, looked super stylish as she walked in an all-blue tracksuit while carrying her young football fan of a daughter.

The family resemblance between the two was on full display with Minnie's red hair mirroring her doting mother.

© Instagram Stacey and Minnie are two peas in a pod

In the caption, Stacey commented: "Full kit HUNS!"

Stacey has been open about how she's found parenting, and in an interview with the Sun last year, she said: "Do you know what’s hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out."

© Instagram Stacey shares Minnie with boyfriend Kevin Clifton

She then joked: "I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."

Stacey got together with boyfriend Kevin Clifton after he partnered with her on Strictly Come Dancing, with the pair taking home the Glitterball Trophy.

© Instagram Stacey dotes on her young girl

Despite the longevity of their relationship, the couple aren't in any rush to head down the aisle. Speaking to the Sun following Minnie's birth, Stacey said: "Marriage has never been massively important to me. Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before.

"It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."