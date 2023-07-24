Stacey Dooley makes candid confession about future with Kevin Clifton - 'Marriage is not for us'

Stacey Dooley has ruled out the idea of ever getting married to her partner Kevin Clifton, whom she has been in a relationship with since 2019.

During a recent chat with The Sun, the 36-year-old – who welcomed her baby daughter Minnie in January - confessed since becoming a first-time parent her love for Kevin has grown more strong.

© Shutterstock Kevin Clifton and Stacey Dooley have been together since 2019

"Marriage has never been massively important to me," the documentary-maker said. "Also, it's well documented that Kev's done it a couple of times before."

She added: "It's just never been something I've dreamt about. But I couldn't have done this (motherhood) without Kev. It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

The couple went public with their relationship months after appearing on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, which they won. Prior to their romance, professional dancer Kevin, 40, had been married three times. He was famously married to fellow Strictly professional Karen Hauer for three years before they confirmed their split in March 2018 in an interview with HELLO!.

The pair danced together in pro dances on the show for years, and when they split they decided not to change things. "Privately we are not together anymore but professionally we are stronger than ever before," said Kevin, who toured with Karen months after their split.

© Instagram The couple are proud parents to baby Minnie

"Dance is how we came together and is what glues together. We're still the best of friends and we still have a lot of love and respect for each other." Karen went on to marry Jordan Wyn-Jones in Hampshire in 2022.

Prior to his relationship with Karen, Kevin married amateur Latin world champion Anna Melnikova when he was just 20 years old and tied the knot with ballet dancer Clare Craze four years later.

Meanwhile, Stacey previously explained her hesitations when it comes to marriage. "Kev and I have been together for two years," said Stacey. "I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."

She jokingly added: "I can't think of anything worse than being a Tradwife. I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He'd divorce me in a heartbeat."