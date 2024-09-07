Ella Bleu Travolta shares emotional unseen moments with late mom Kelly Preston to mark special occasion

John Travolta's daughter Ella Bleu is making waves in the music industry, as she released the single "Little Bird." To mark the occasion, the 24-year-old released a special music video which no doubt made fans emotional.

Ella's music video was a montage of moments from her childhood, particularly including those with her mom Kelly Preston, who passed away on July 12, 2020, two years after she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

In the video, the late actress could be seen clapping alongside her husband as an incredible two-tiered birthday cake was brought out for Ella. The young girl was sitting at a table with friends and family, with a decadent swimming pool in the background.

Another shot saw a teenaged Ella and her mom waving and throwing up peace signs at the camera while in a private jet, before cutting to another clip in which Kelly picked up her then-younger daughter as she held several balloons. Other moments saw John Travolta doing a moonwalk to impress his then-little children, and even go-karting around a store with them.

There were numerous snippets of Kelly, capturing candid moments of the late actress with her kids in which she was smiling and spending time with them. With most of the video clips clearly coming from the family archive, the music video gave fans a previously unseen insight into Ella's life growing up with John and Kelly as parents.

According to her father, Ella released the single on a particularly "special day" as he explained: "This song and video is an homage to her mother, and it also happens to be my wedding anniversary with Kelly."



The Grease actor then added that the single was "on her upcoming album that I helped produce," as he encouraged fans to listen and enjoy.



Ella previously confessed that "'Little Bird' is a song about a beautiful time in my life," explaining: "I spent the last two years thinking about what I wanted this song to be, only for it to be written overnight. This song is about the celebration of life.

It goes without saying that the emotional music video proved a tear-jerker for fans, who commented their feelings below Ella's post on Instagram.

"This is beautiful, Ella. I wasn’t planning on crying this early, but here we are," one person wrote, confessing: "I lost my son to DIPG when he was 7 and I feel this song so much."

Another person commented: "Crying, Ella," calling the song and video "Stunningly beautiful."

"That was the most beautiful post I’ve seen on here in a long time," a third fan added. "Precious. Your family is so full of love. Hang onto that love sweet girl, take it with you wherever you go whatever you do."