Meet The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski's rarely-seen daughters

Christine and Matthew didn't want to raise their daughters in Los Angeles. After her husband inherited his family home in Connecticut, the couple moved with their girls to New England. "I felt one of the great gifts my late husband, Matthew, and I could give our children was consistency and a sense of rootedness. Like, this is our home. These are your routines," she told The New Yorker.

In an interview with The Guardian, Christine admitted that she and Matthew had struggled financially when their daughters were little. In the mid-90s, Christine was offered a role in the hit sitcom, Cybill, and chose to travel between Connecticut and LA to secure a consistent income.

"It was a very anguished decision. My girls were five and eight, I think, and Matthew stayed home with them. But when I read the script by Chuck Lorre, this guy I'd never heard of, and saw how he'd written the character Maryanne, with the dry wit and martinis, I thought: 'Oh, I know how to play this.'"