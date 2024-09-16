Meet The Gilded Age star Christine Baranski's rarely-seen daughters

Christine Baranski headed to the76th Primetime Emmy Awardsin Los Angeles on September 15, where she was joined by a very special guest. Nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series, Christine was accompanied by her lookalike daughter, Lily Cowles for the star-studded evening.
A proud mom-of-two, Christine, 72, shares two daughters – Isabel, 40, and Lily, 37 – with her late husband, Matthew Cowles. Married for 30 years, the couple raised their girls in Connecticut to give them a more grounded upbringing, before allowing them to carve their own paths in the world. Here's what we know about Isabel and Lily...
Isabel and Lily are both creatives
Like their parents, Isabel and Lily are drawn to the creative arts. While Isabel has acted on Broadway, Christine explained that the industry wasn't for her, so she switched to writing. Meanwhile, Lily has gone on to appear in Roswell, New Mexico (2019-22), Antebellum (2020) and Albany Road (2024).
Speaking to The New Yorker in 2021, Christine opened up about her daughter's careers, explaining: "My youngest, Lily, is indeed an actress. She's on a show called Roswell, and she's been in Santa Fe, and she's having a wonderful time. But the older daughter, Isabel, who made her début in that Broadway theatre, is a writer now. Not an actress. She very wisely once said, 'Why would I be in a profession that's just going to reinforce all my insecurities?'
They were raised in Connecticut
Christine and Matthew didn't want to raise their daughters in Los Angeles. After her husband inherited his family home in Connecticut, the couple moved with their girls to New England. "I felt one of the great gifts my late husband, Matthew, and I could give our children was consistency and a sense of rootedness. Like, this is our home. These are your routines," she told The New Yorker.
In an interview withThe Guardian, Christine admitted that she and Matthew had struggled financially when their daughters were little. In the mid-90s, Christine was offered a role in the hit sitcom, Cybill, and chose to travel between Connecticut and LA to secure a consistent income.
"It was a very anguished decision. My girls were five and eight, I think, and Matthew stayed home with them. But when I read the script by Chuck Lorre, this guy I'd never heard of, and saw how he'd written the character Maryanne, with the dry wit and martinis, I thought: 'Oh, I know how to play this.'"
Isabel has made Christine a proud grandmother
Isabel has made Christine a grandmother. Noting that her daughter has "given me three beautiful grandsons," Christine added: "They could not be cuter!"
Paying tribute to her late father, Isabel has named one of her sons Matthew.
Christine has given Lily acting advice
With Lily following in her footsteps, Christine has given her daughter some sage advice about the world of acting.
"I gave her [Lily] practical advice to be kind, to stay above the fray, stay above the gossip," the 72-year-old told Parade. "The safest place is the higher ground. If you're kind, gracious and professional, that makes as big an impression as your talent. Your reputation precedes you and it follows you out the door."
Christine raised her daughters to know their worth
For Christine, it was important to raise her daughters to be strong, confident women. "One big piece of advice I gave my daughters is don't give yourself away cheap. Know your worth," she reiterated to Elle magazine.