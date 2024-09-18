Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola shares fresh-faced new selfies after dropping major update

Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos is continuing her ascent to stardom outside of the legacy created by her famous parents with her own rising career.

Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos, both 53, share daughter Lola, 23, and two sons, 27-year-old Michael and 21-year-old Joaquin, and the former is stepping into her own as an artist.

Lola is a musician and has been releasing singles of her own since 2022, starting with her debut, "Paranoia Silverlining," and has now dropped her fourth single, "The Watcher."

The single came out last week and has already received immense amounts of support from her family members and followers, and she's encouraging more of her fans to give it a listen.

She took to her Instagram page to post a few fresh-faced selfies while relaxing in bed, wearing a bodycon patterned dress. "Heyyyy please stream The Watcher (if you didn't already know, my new single is out) (>‿◠)," she captioned it, adding in the comments after: "just some selfies for absolutely no reason."

Lola received a wave of support from fans leaving encouraging comments like: "Just stunning like her parents," and: "Your voice is so beautiful and unique. Love your parents. Baby Lola all grown up," as well as: "I love it! It's a club scene calm vibe! Sounds really good Lola!"

Last year, Lola spoke with Entertainment Tonight about putting out her music into the world. "Everyone always asks me, 'Is your music about specific people?'"

"I've only released two songs, but truly both of them are not necessarily about anything, anyone specific, but definitely situations that maybe I've endured multiple times or that I know a friend has or a family member [who has]. When it's specific, I feel like everyone will know."

She confessed to being "really happy that I'm at a place where I feel comfortable and excited enough to wanna release my music," and teased that an EP and possibly a full-length album were to come.

"I think next is going to be an EP for sure and then hopefully an album after that," she told the publication. "Live performing is something I wanna do 100 percent."

"I just wanna make sure I'm comfortable with the music I'm putting out, I'm happy with it, and I'm ready for that, which I feel like I am. But I don't feel the need to rush anything, because I'm enjoying what I'm doing so much that I'm just trying to let it flow naturally."

She spoke fondly of her famous parents, sharing that they'd definitely imparted some wisdom over time to their children, especially when it came to simply being good people, regardless of how famous their parents might be.

"[They tell me] just to stay humble, respectful, kind, and hardworking," Lola said. "It's always been their priority in raising my brothers and I, just how to act in general, not even just in specifically your career, but everyday life." Although she did deny any interest in wanting to go into acting like her parents and older brother ("never once have I ever felt the need to do that").