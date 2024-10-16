Ray Nicholson has some big boots to fill, following in his famous dad, Jack Nicholson's acting footsteps.

But the handsome star, 32, has had some incredible guidance from the Oscar winner, 87, who he calls "my hero."

Ray is starring in new horror, Smile 2, and his frightening grin in promotional photos for the film bears a striking resemblance to his dad's smile in The Shining.

Talking about his relationship with his dad, he told Deadline at the premiere: "You know, we're very different people. I was born in 1992, he was born in 1937. The things that affect me don't necessarily affect him. Obviously, I love him. He's my inspiration."

But he acknowledges he looks like his dad and they have similar traits.

© Getty Images Ray Nicholson bares a striking resemblance to his dad Jack in posters for Smile 2

"I ate dinner with him every night. I studied it, that's how I learned to be a human being. So of course we're gonna be kind of similar."

Ray also said he values the knowledge and advice he's received from Jack.

© Getty Images Ray has Jack's smile

"As far as talking about it, if he ever did tell me something, I probably wouldn't investigate it for myself because I'd be like, 'You're the best, of course, that's right," he added.

"And it might not work for me. I love him. He's also my hero. I'm the luckiest kid in the world, that's all I would say about it."

© Getty Jack is a longtime Lakers fan

Ray — who is one of Jack's six children — has been acting since 2006.

Jack has described his youngest son as "fab", adding: "Ray might not tell you exactly what he's up to, but once he's got his mind set on something, he's gonna stick to it and take care of business, no matter what me or anybody else says."

The Anger Management star maintains a close bond with Ray and while he rarely steps out in public anymore, when he does, he often has his son by his side.

© Getty Images Jack attended the Lakers in May 2023 with his son Ray

The last time Jack was seen in LA, he was watching the Lakers with Ray in May 2023.

The former party animal and legendary performer still has an extensive property portfolio reportedly worth $100 million with several homes across the US. But Jack favors his residence on Mulholland Drive in Beverly Hills.

© Getty Images Ray with girlfriend Sara Sampaio

Jack put his era of womanizing behind him a long time ago and now has a very different focus.

Record producer, Lou Adler, shed light on Jack's current focus during an episode of the WTF with Marc Mason podcast when he said he "wants to be quiet".

Jack lives a life away from the spotlight

"Jack is doing whatever he really wants to do," he said. "He wants to be quiet. He wants to eat what he wants. He wants to live the life he wants."