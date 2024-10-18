Lauren Sanchez wows in all white after sharing wedding update with Jeff Bezos

Lauren Sanchez ensured all eyes were on her when she stepped out in a dazzling dress for a star-studded event this week.

Flaunting her gym-toned physique, the media personality looked as chic as ever in a figure-hugging white, strapless dress.

Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders and she accessorized with minimal jewelry and nude heels.

Lauren attended the Skirball Cultural Center's Fall 2024 Opening Reception featuring Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion.

She posed up a storm with celebrity guests including, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe.

© Getty Images Lauren Sanchez attended the event at the Skirball Cultural Center

Her outing comes after she gave an update on her wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Speaking to Extra, Lauren confessed her new children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, put her wedding on the back burner.

© Getty Images Stars celebrated Diane Von Furstenberg

"I'm really excited about [the wedding]. I’ve been focusing on the book obviously, get to the wedding soon," she said, before elaborating on marrying the Amazon founder: "You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do. He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

The former entertainment reporter has been engaged to Jeff since May 2023.

© Karwai Tang Lauren and Jeff are planning their wedding

Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December 2023 issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? "We don't know yet. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

© Getty Images They have a blended family

Lauren also revealed Jeff won't have a hand in planning their special day and joked to the outlet: "Do I look that dumb?"

Though her billionaire soon-to-be husband left his role as Amazon CEO in 2021 – he remains as executive chair – and Lauren maintained: "There is no slowing him down. He works all the time."

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that," she added of marrying into Jeff's $161.3 billion net worth, and declared: "I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."