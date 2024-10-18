Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lauren Sanchez wows in all white after sharing wedding update with Jeff Bezos
Subscribe
Lauren Sanchez wows in all white after sharing wedding update with Jeff Bezos
lauren sanchez and jeff bezos cuddling© Instagram

Lauren Sanchez wows in all white after sharing wedding update with Jeff Bezos

The Amazon founder popped the question in May 2023

Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Lauren Sanchez ensured all eyes were on her when she stepped out in a dazzling dress for a star-studded event this week. 

Flaunting her gym-toned physique, the media personality looked as chic as ever in a figure-hugging white, strapless dress. 

Her long hair cascaded down her shoulders and she accessorized with minimal jewelry and nude heels.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Inside Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's blended family

Lauren attended the Skirball Cultural Center's Fall 2024 Opening Reception featuring Diane von Furstenberg: Woman Before Fashion.

She posed up a storm with celebrity guests including, Cindy Crawford, Jessica Alba and Rachel Zoe. 

Lauren Sanchez attended the event at the Skirball Cultural Center© Getty Images
Lauren Sanchez attended the event at the Skirball Cultural Center

Her outing comes after she gave an update on her wedding to Jeff Bezos.

Speaking to Extra, Lauren confessed her new children's book, The Fly Who Flew to Space, put her wedding on the back burner. 

Stars celebrated Diane Von Furstenberg© Getty Images
Stars celebrated Diane Von Furstenberg

"I'm really excited about [the wedding]. I’ve been focusing on the book obviously, get to the wedding soon," she said, before elaborating on marrying the Amazon founder: "You know what I'm most excited about? I get to marry the man of my dreams. I do. He's amazing. I get to spend the rest of my life with him and he loves my kids. And that is really what I am looking forward to."

The former entertainment reporter has been engaged to Jeff since May 2023. 

Lauren Sanchez and Jeff Bezos attend the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California© Karwai Tang
Lauren and Jeff are planning their wedding

Appearing on the cover of Vogue's December 2023 issue, Lauren opened up about life as the soon-to-be Mrs. Bezos, and the weight of marrying the third richest man in the world.

Addressing the moment it finally becomes official, she said: "We're still thinking about the wedding," adding: "What it's going to be. Is it going to be big? "We don't know yet. I am looking forward to being Mrs. Bezos."

Jeff Bezos and Lauren SÃ¡nchez attend The 2024 Met Gala Celebrating "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 06, 2024 in New York City.© Getty Images
They have a blended family

Lauren also revealed Jeff won't have a hand in planning their special day and joked to the outlet: "Do I look that dumb?"

Though her billionaire soon-to-be husband left his role as Amazon CEO in 2021 – he remains as executive chair – and Lauren maintained: "There is no slowing him down. He works all the time."

"I think there are a lot of opportunities that come with that," she added of marrying into Jeff's $161.3 billion net worth, and declared: "I take those opportunities very seriously. We always look at each other and go, 'We're the team.' So everything's shared."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More