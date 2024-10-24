Hailey Bieber wows in lingerie photo 8 weeks after birth of Jack Blues

It's been a big week for Hailey Bieber, who celebrated the launch of her Rhode Beauty Barrier Butter, her first product release since the arrival of her son, Jack Blues Bieber, eight weeks ago.

Hailey hosted a star-studded dinner to mark the launch of the new product, with friends including Kylie and Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid in attendance.

For the event itself, Hailey rocked a fashion-forward masculine-inspired outfit, comprising an oversized suit and tie, but it was the post-event selfie that showed Hailey's glowing new-mother beauty.

© Instagram/@loriharvey Hailey opted for a comfortable yet chic ensemble for the occasion

The 27-year-old posed for a mirror selfie in a pair of tight-fitting boxer shorts and a long-sleeved crop top in a stylish dark grey shade.

© Instagram Hailey Bieber wowed in her mirror selfie

Hailey looked gorgeous, especially given she only gave birth two months ago.

Hailey captioned the photo: "Night" with sparkle and angel wing emojis, and she certainly looked angelic in the snap.

Though the beauty mogul's caption suggested she was ready for bed, we suspect she still had a long skincare routine to perform, as she was still wearing full makeup in the photo.

Along with smokey eye makeup, Hailey rocked a dark berry lipstick, with her honey blonde hair swept into a sophisticated updo.

© Instagram Justin and Hailey Bieber are new parents

Hailey Bieber's post-baby routine

Hailey has always been committed to health and wellness and it shows in her glowing skin and toned figure.

As well as taking NAD supplements to combat ageing, Hailey and BFF Kendall Jenner have been spotted attending Pilates classes together this month, with the low-intensity exercise perfect for post-partum women.

© Getty Hailey Bieber loves Pilates

Pilates is fantastic for pelvic floor and core rehabilitation, both of which are essential for new mothers.

Speaking of her love for Pilates, Hailey told Women's Health: "I used to be a ballet dancer so Pilates for me gets my body personally in the best shape, because it's very elongating.

The model continued, saying: "A lot of the movements in Pilates are very similar to dance and I think that's why I identify with and like it so much."

Hailey takes classes at LA's exclusive studio, Forma, and while Kendall and Hailey frequent the studio's classes, if the new mother wanted to work out in privacy, we bet Kendall would invite her to her own mother, Kris Jenner's home, as she has a Pilates studio in her basement!

Kendall's sister Kourtney Kardashian also has a Reformer carriage at her $9 million Calabasas mansion, which she has worked out in since giving birth to baby Rocky last November.