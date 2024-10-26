Meet Matt Tebbutt's two grown-up children who are the image of him

As presenter of BBC's Saturday Kitchen, Matt Tebbutt has been a familiar face on our screens since 2009 when he took the reins from James Martin.

Away from his TV career, however, he's a proud dad-of-two.

The chef and broadcaster, 50, has been married to his wife, Lisa, for 25 years and together they share their daughter, Jessie, 22, and son, Henry, 20.

© Dave Benett Matt Tebbutt

Matt generally keeps his family life out of the spotlight and instead keeps his topics to food and cooking, and his celebrity guests, when presenting the show.

But if you've ever wondered about who his family are, read on to find out about his two grown-up kids, who are the spitting image of their dad!

Matt Tebbutt's two grown-up kids Jessie and Henry

1 5 © Instagram Matt with his daughter, Jessie Matt and Lisa's eldest is his daughter, Jessie. Not much is known about the 22-year-old, but Matt did once share his pride over her academic achievements while presenting the show. In 2023, he said: "I've just had a text from my daughter. Proud dad moment. She got a first at university." Matt also shared this photo of him and Jessie at her graduation on his Instagram along with the hashtags that indicate she graduated with a first in music from Goldsmiths University.

2 5 © Richard Young/Shutterstock Jessie Tebbutt, Matt Tebbutt and Sam Young Richard Young 'Icons' Exhibition Launch Earlier this year, Matt was pictured with his daughter Jessie at Richard Young 'Icons' Exhibition Launch in central London. The photo shows the father-daughter two beaming as they held onto cocktail glasses.

3 5 © Instagram Matt with his son, Henry Matt is clearly also very proud of his 20-year-old son, Henry. Taking to Instagram, he shared a delightful photo alongside his youngest while dropping him off at St. Andrews University. The father-of-two said the institution was akin to Hogwarts as he wrote: "Turns out the Boy’s gone to Hogwarts .. otherwise known as @uniofstandrews." The sweet photo was posted in 2022 meaning Henry could perhaps be in the final year.

4 5 © Instagram Matt Tebbutt's two kids Henry and Jessie This adorable photo was shared by Matt in honour of his eldest's 21st birthday last year and shows his son and daughter as children climbing on their dad! "Happy 21st Birthday @jessietebbutt Can't wait to see what happens next for you," he wrote. "Thanks to the wonderful @christerryphoto for this beautiful shot. The brown T-shirt was quite cool at the time!"

5 5 © Instagram Matt Tebbutt's two kids Henry and Jessie Matt shared a similar tribute for his son Henry's birthday which was a throwback photo on his Instagram. The snap saw Jessie and Henry at the beach as the dad wrote: "The one on the right is 20 today… and he's turned out pretty good. Happy birthday @henry.tebbutt here's you not giving a monkeys about your sisters @jessietebbutt's broken arm… as captured a few years ago by the brilliant @christerryphoto. Hope St. Andrews is throwing quite the party!

Matt Tebbutt's wife

Matt married his wife Lisa in 1999 and the couple mix business and pleasure, previously running the Foxhunter pub in Nant-y-derry, Wales.

© Instagram Matt and his wife have been married for over two decades

The star previously told The Mirror: "Working alongside each other was tough, but we’re still together. We worked well as a team – Lisa is great with people, whereas I'm the bolshie chef in the kitchen.

"She definitely wears the trousers, no question… followed by my daughter!"