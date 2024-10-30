Kim Kardashian's very rare photo with Caitlyn Jenner sparks fan response to caption

Caitlyn Jenner celebrated her 75th birthday on Monday, October 28 with her closest friends and family members, which included one of her former famous stepdaughters.

The former reality TV star and athlete shared a selfie on Instagram from the celebration in Malibu, which included her son Brody Jenner, as well as former stepdaughter Kim Kardashian.

Kim, 44, took a selfie of the group capturing the lavish affair, and Caitlyn captioned it: "Last night bday dinner in Malibu was so special. I will post more later only a few people in these pics that were there."

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Who is Kim Kardashian dating?

"Family is everything! So many kids and so many of the grandkids, all in one place, at one time. You all made my birthday evening so special…and your beyond thoughtful and generous gifts made the night all the more fun (WOW!)! I love you all so much."

Kim later shared a selfie with her former step-parent on Instagram as well, simply writing: "Happy 75th Birthday. I love you." Fans were mixed in their responses to the rare tribute, commenting on Caitlyn's controversial statements and the brief tribute.

© Instagram Caitlyn celebrated her 75th birthday with close friends and family

"Cute and straightforward lol," one joked, with another adding: "Damn she don't get a paragraph," and a third also echoed: "The short and sweet caption with exactly one picture I'm dying." Although Caitlyn sweetly commented back: "Love you so much. Thank you for everything." Several others were also stunned to note she was 75.

LATEST: Kim Kardashian's bold red hair transformation is completely Zendaya-coded

The former Olympic medalist has been married three times, first to Chrystie Scott from 1972 to 1981. They welcomed two children together, Burt and Cassandra "Casey" Jenner. She tied the knot with songwriter Linda Thompson the same week her divorce with Chrystie was finalized.

© Instagram "Happy 75th Birthday. I love you," Kim wrote

Caitlyn and Linda welcomed sons Brody, 41, and Brandon, before going their separate ways and divorcing in 1986. In 1991, Caitlyn married Kris Kardashian and became a parent to her four children from her previous marriage, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney and Rob.

MORE: Kim Kardashian's oldest daughter North's unusual bedtime habit

Caitlyn and Kris welcomed daughters Kendall and Kylie together and were prominent members of Keeping up with the Kardashians during their marriage. However, they announced their separation in 2013 and Kris filed for divorce in 2014, finalized the year after.

© Getty Images Caitlyn Jenner with the Kardashians and Jenners in 2016

Of her six biological children, Brody was the only one to appear in photos from the birthday outing, although it is unclear if the others were present.

MORE: North West towers over her family at pyjama party

After appearing in Keeping Up with the Kardashians with her famous family for a large part of its run between 2007 to 2021, Caitlyn has distanced herself a bit more from the Kardashian-Jenner clan, although seemingly maintains close relationships with them outside of social media and the public eye.

© Getty Images Caitlyn and Kris were married from 1991 to 2015

From 2015 to 2016, she starred in the reality show I Am Cait, covering her gender transition journey and the way it affected her family. She has since pivoted from the TV sphere and has turned her attention to politics, and is a vocal member of the Republican Party.