Harper Beckham debuts mega-long manicure in cute photos with dad David

Harper Beckham takes after her dad in her love of daredevil activities, trying her hand at water-skiing this week during a family trip to Muskoka in Canada – but the 11-year-old proved she inherited her mother's love of glamour, rocking a super-chic manicure while partaking in water sports.

The youngest of the Beckham brood smiled alongside David in a sweet father-daughter selfie, and the duo were clearly fresh from the lake, looking damp from the day's activities – but we were distracted from their sporting prowess by Harper's stylish nail choice.

Clearly her mother's daughter, Harper opted for a bang-on-trend glazed chrome manicure for her Canadian adventure, with her nails shaped into almond shapes for a truly elegant look – we bet Victoria helped advise her daughter on the best look to go for!

© Instagram Harper Beckham rocked an on-trend manicure

Or maybe, Harper's sister-in-law, Nicola Peltz, advised the youngster? The pair recently rocked matching temporary butterfly tattoos, so we bet Harper would love Brooklyn Beckham's wife's input on her nails too!

Despite her long nails, Harper threw herself into the family day of water sports, with her, Cruz and Victoria all giving water-skiing a go, with VB's followers impressed by her ability on the board.

"Who looks this chic water skiing???" one fan joked, while another added: "You look like a natural on the water skis!" A third commented: "What beautiful pictures of a wonderful family, looking fantastic on jet skis."

© Instagram VB showcased a hidden talent

Another noted how similar Victoria and her daughter look, commenting: "Harper and Victoria are identical! Same person, different ages," with another agreeing: "I thought it was Harper skiing!" and: "I totally thought it was Harper at first!"

© Instagram Harper and David Beckham were enjoying spending time together

It's no surprise Harper was as much of natural on water skis as her mother – she's a talented swimmer, with Victoria regularly sharing photos of the two enjoying a dip.

The proud mum also revealed in February that her daughter has won medals for her swimming. VB shared a photo of her 11-year-old daughter in the back of their car, with two awards pinned to her school uniform. Harper is pulling a silly face and making the 'rock on' sign with her hand, while her mother has captioned the photo: "First and second place in the swimming gala!"

© Photo: Instagram Harper Beckham has won medals for her swimming prowess

She also loves paddleboarding, taking to the lake at the family's Cotswolds home to show off her skills. We envy all of her sporting talents – and her manicure too!

