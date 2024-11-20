Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Heartbroken Cheryl looks sombre as she departs funeral of Liam Payne
Cheryl at the funeral of Liam Payne© Getty

The Girls Aloud singer shares her seven-year-old son Bear with the late One Direction star

Nicky Morris
TV and film writer
2 minutes ago
Cheryl looked sombre as she attended the funeral of her former partner, Liam Payne, on Wednesday 20 November. 

The singer was photographed leaving the service, which was held at a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire. 

Cheryl was pictured leaving the church service© Getty
The 41-year-old, who shares her seven-year-old son Bear with the late One Direction member, was seen wearing dark sunglasses and a long black coat as she was supported by her Girls Aloud bandmates, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

Cheryl wore dark shades and a long black coat© Getty
Liam's coffin arrived at the church in a white horse-drawn hearse, decorated with floral tributes that read 'Son' and 'Daddy'.

The private service was held just over a month after Liam died aged 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

Cheryl at liam payne funeral © Getty Images
Alongside Liam's family members, his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy were also in attendance. 

Actor James Corden and BBC Radio host Scott Mills also attended the service, as well as Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

A funeral director carries the floral tribute© Getty
After Liam's death was announced, Cheryl took to social media with a heartbreaking statement. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Liam in bed with their son, who was a baby at the time, the former X-Factor judge penned: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days," she continued. "It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

Louis Tomlinson and his fellow One Direction bandmates attended the funeral© Getty
Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

Cheryl and Liam were in a relationship for two years between 2016 and 2018. During that time, they welcomed their son Bear, whose birth was announced in March 2017. 

Liam Payne's rise to fame and career timeline

Liam Payne in black t-shirt singing into microphone© NBC
  • 2008: Liam auditions for The X-Factor at 14 years old and is told to come back in two years by Simon Cowell. 
  • 2010: Liam returns to The X-Factor auditions and is placed in a group with Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan and Harry Styles, forming One Direction. The band place third in the competition.
  • September 2011: One Direction's debut single, 'What Makes You Beautiful' goes to number one in the UK and around the world. Since then, the band have had 14 top ten hits in the UK and four number-one albums on the Billboard 200.
  • December 2011: Liam embarks on his first world tour with One Direction. 
  • November 2012: One Direction releases their second album, Take Me Home. 
  • August 2013: The band's documentary film One Direction: This Is Us, hit the big screen, with thousands of fans supporting the film at its premiere in London's Leicester Square. 
  • November 2013: One Direction releases their third album, Midnight Memories. 
  • December 2016: One Direction announce their indefinite hiatus.
  • May 2017: Liam releases his debut single, 'Strip That Down', in May. 
  • December 2019: Liam releases his first and only album, LP1, which reaches the top 20 in the UK.
  • March 2023: Liam releases a comeback single, 'Teardrops'. 
  • October 2023: Reports that Liam's second studio album has been put on hold.

