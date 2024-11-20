Heartbroken Cheryl looks sombre as she departs funeral of Liam Payne

Cheryl looked sombre as she attended the funeral of her former partner, Liam Payne, on Wednesday 20 November.

The singer was photographed leaving the service, which was held at a church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire.

© Getty Cheryl was pictured leaving the church service

The 41-year-old, who shares her seven-year-old son Bear with the late One Direction member, was seen wearing dark sunglasses and a long black coat as she was supported by her Girls Aloud bandmates, Kimberley Walsh and Nicola Roberts.

© Getty Cheryl wore dark shades and a long black coat

Liam's coffin arrived at the church in a white horse-drawn hearse, decorated with floral tributes that read 'Son' and 'Daddy'.

The private service was held just over a month after Liam died aged 31 after falling from a third-floor hotel balcony in Buenos Aires.

© Getty Images The singer shares her son Bear with the late One Direction star

Alongside Liam's family members, his One Direction bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson, as well as his girlfriend Kate Cassidy were also in attendance.

Actor James Corden and BBC Radio host Scott Mills also attended the service, as well as Simon Cowell and his fiancée Lauren Silverman.

© Getty A funeral director carries the floral tribute

After Liam's death was announced, Cheryl took to social media with a heartbreaking statement. Alongside a black-and-white photo of Liam in bed with their son, who was a baby at the time, the former X-Factor judge penned: "As I try to navigate this earth shattering event, and work through my own grief at this indescribably painful time, I'd like to kindly remind everyone that we have lost a human being. Liam was not only a pop star and celebrity, he was a son, a brother, an uncle, a dear friend and a father to our 7 year old son. A son that now has to face the reality of never seeing his father again.

"What is troubling my spirit the most is that one day Bear will have access to the abhorrent reports and media exploitation we have seen in the past few days," she continued. "It is breaking my heart further that I cannot protect him from that in the future. I am begging you to consider what use some of these reports are serving, other than to cause further harm to everyone left behind picking up the pieces. Before you leave comments or make videos, ask yourself if you would like your own child or family to read them."

© Getty Louis Tomlinson and his fellow One Direction bandmates attended the funeral

Cheryl concluded: "Please give Liam the little dignity he has left in the wake of his death to rest in some peace at last. Thank you, Cheryl."

Cheryl and Liam were in a relationship for two years between 2016 and 2018. During that time, they welcomed their son Bear, whose birth was announced in March 2017.