Stacey Dooley pays heartwarming tribute to lookalike daughter Minnie with 'exciting' news

Stacey Dooley has been a mum for nearly two years following the arrival of her daughter Minnie, and the star is now ready to share her experiences of motherhood.

Taking to Instagram, the mum-of-one revealed that she had written a third book, and the title sweetly referenced her daughter, as well as serving as an address, as it read: 'Dear Minnie: Conversations with Remarkable Mothers'.

Stacey explained that her new book featured a variety of mothers and from varying stages of motherhood.

In her caption, she shared: "'DEAR MINNIE'. A sincere thank you to everyone who contributed to this book, truly. A beautiful read, with insight and reflection from some powerhouse mums! So v grateful. Avail next year. Avail to pre order now. Link in bio. T H A N K Y O U!"

Stacey was supported in the comments by her friends and followers with her ex Strictly co-star Dianne Buswell saying: "Well done you super star," while boyfriend Kevin Clifton enthused: "Well done baby."

Stacey has shared several insights into her life as a first-time mum, and in an interview with the Sun last year, she said: "Do you know what's hilarious? You're so tired and sometimes you really feel like you're in the trenches, it's a haze and you're just trying to figure it all out."

She then joked: "I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."

In an interview with HELLO! last year, Stacey said: "Becoming a mother myself I have a whole newfound respect for my own mum. It changes the dynamics. I have an amazing partner, a stable job, a home, no massive complications and it's still so daunting and knackering at times.

"My mum was a single parent before meeting my stepdad and I just have no idea how single parents do it. Actual heroes, honestly."

Stacey and Kevin welcomed Minnie into the world on 10 January 2023. The couple, who crossed paths on hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, announced their happy family news on Instagram, with Kevin sharing a picture of an envelope addressed to 'Minnie's parents'.

His caption read: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie, Love u Stace x."