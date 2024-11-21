Dianne Buswell celebrates emotional family reunion after Chris McCausland's 'promise'

Dianne Buswell was left feeling emotional as she reunited with her parents this week, who travelled from Australia to the UK ahead of watching her perform on Strictly Come Dancing for the first time in eight years.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate her mum, Rina, and dad Mark's arrival, the red-haired professional dancer shared a sweet photograph of her parents helping out in the kitchen at the £3.5 million home she shares with her boyfriend, Joe Sugg.

Dianne added two smiling emojis with tears, hinting that the long-awaited reunion with her parents was incredibly special to her.

© Instagram Dianne was overjoyed to have her dad in the UK with her

It comes after Dianne's Strictly partner, Chris McCausland promised the Australian pro that he would stay in the competition until after Blackpool - which is when Dianne's parents were able to make the 24-hour journey to the UK.

In Sunday night's results show, Claudia Winkleman shared: "Mr and Mrs Buswell are coming to see their baby girl," which was met with excitment by the Strictly cast and tears from Dianne.

© Guy Levy Dianne and Chris dazled the judges at Blackpool's Tower Ballroom

The host continued: "I know it means so much. They love you and Chris, this is what you wanted, you wanted to dance in front of your mum and dad. And Chris, you want this amazing woman to feel proud, out there in front of her family."

Chris, who is the BBC show's first blind contestant, responded by saying that they'd set themselves this 'goal' from the beginning of getting through Blackpool week and couldn’t believe that they’d managed to "get here".

© Guy Levy Chris McCausland is Strictly's first blind contestant

The reunion is no doubt an emotional one for Dianne in light of her father's recent cancer diagnosis.

In October 2023, the Strictly Come Dancing star disclosed that her dad had been hospitalised, but didn't go into detail about his illness. One month later, the Strictly star took to Instagram to wish her father well ahead of his first round of chemotherapy treatment.

© Guy Levy Chris and Dianne often top the leaderboard with their magical routines

Last year, Dianne reflected about how challenging she found her father's diagnosis whilst still continuing with Strictly in a candid video shared to her YouTube channel.

© Instagram Dianne revealed her dad had completed cancer treatment in April 2024

"I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all," she began. "Last week I got some news about my dad's health and I won't go into detail, but obviously that affected me.

"Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that."

She continued: "There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100 percent he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together."Mark Buswell has since completed his cancer treatment and appears to be doing well, having ended his six-month chemotherapy in April this year.