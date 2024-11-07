Amanda Holden's lookalike daughter Lexi, 18, shows off modelling skills amid new chapter

Amanda Holden's eldest daughter, Lexi Hughes, was the vision of elegance on Wednesday night, mirroring her mother's daring style in a stunning sparkly silver and black velvet pinstripe suit ahead of Tatler's Little Black Book party.

© Getty Images Lexi is the spitting image of her mum Amanda Holden

The British presenter took to Instagram to share a series of tasteful snaps of her eldest daughter. Amanda, 53, captioned the post: '@lexi_hughes__ off to the @tatlermagazine little black book party. She's always shy of posting! @storm @alexperryofficial @kristinatheo @secretspauk.'

The 18-year-old model oozed chicness by layering through layering a black mesh top underneath the suit and accessorising her sophisticated look with a pair of black suede boots and silver diamond earrings. The dazzling look was finished with a smokey eye and a pink gloss lip, while her dark blonde locks were fashioned into an effortless, sleek straight style.

Amanda's lookalike daughter is signed with renowned model agency Storm, and she made her catwalk debut at London Fashion Week back in September when she walked in Vietnamese designer Tran Hung’s romantic show. Lexi donned a cream strapless mini dress embellished with 3D flowers. The ready-to-wear look was accessorised with matching floral hair clips, a miniature cream handbag, and a pair of kitten heels with gold detailing.

The Britain's Got Talent judge sat from row at the show and later gushed over her daughter's catwalk debut. She said: "We couldn’t have been more proud of our daughter this evening walking in her first LFW show. This year has been a significant one for her, she has worked really hard with her A-Levels and she got herself into a great University. Chris and I love her to bits and her little sister Hollie looks up to her so much. It's a wonderful moment for her."

The Heart Radio presenter shares two daughters, Lexi, 18, and Hollie, 12, with her record producer husband Chris Hughes.

Reflecting upon her runway debut, Lexi said: "I was so nervous but I really enjoyed the experience."

The Storm model is clearly gaining an appetite for the fashion world and often matches her ultra-glam outfits with her mum. Upon Lexi completing her A-levels, the mother-and-daughter duo donned similar floral maxi dresses, with Amanda captioning the Instagram post: "Last ever day at school. A-Levels done. Could not be prouder of our little @lexi.hughes__ brilliant, funny, resilient and all grown up.. the world is yours.. Go and live the biggest possible life .. Mummy Daddy & Hollie love you."