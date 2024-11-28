Morning Live's Gethin Jones reveals plans to welcome new arrival

Gethin Jones would love to have children someday. The Morning Live presenter, who currently resides in Manchester, is keen to adopt. Before moving back to the UK, Gethin enjoyed a three-year stint in Los Angeles, where he watched a friend go through the process.

Speaking to The Mirror in 2023, Gethin explained: "I've always wanted to adopt. I always wanted to have kids but adopt too. A gay friend of mine in LA was doing it when I was out there and I was like, 'Wow.' I learned a lot watching him go through it.

© BBC/James Stack Gethin Jones has opened up about his hopes to adopt a child one day

"But obviously, you've got to be ready, it's a huge commitment," he added. "I think because I do a lot of work with children's charities, and you see these heartbreaking stories, I just think I'd love to be able to save a child in that sense."

Gethin, 46, is yet to welcome children, but he's already a proud uncle to his nephews, Alby and Lenny. The TV star co-founded the charity, Nai, to raise money for various autism projects after both Alby and Lenny were diagnosed.

"Our nephews are the inspiration, but they don't benefit directly from Nai. We pay all the charity's expenses, so every penny raised goes to where it needs to go – that's important to us," Gethin said in 2018.

When he's not shooting Morning Live, the Welsh star loves to spend time with his nephews and has given fans a glimpse of his adorable bond with them on Instagram. Back in June, Gethin reunited with Alby to celebrate his birthday.

Posting a sweet photo and a video, he captioned them: "Special few hours with the birthday boy. The final show of the day came at the park. We've laughed all day. Alby is a joy to be around. His autism brings an innocence and a unique comedy. His birthday present cost 70p. (Not '20 quid')."

Over the years, Gethin has also noted that he would like to find the right person to settle down with. From 2007 to 2011, the BBC star was in a relationship with opera singer Katherine Jenkins.

After briefly dating TOWIE star Lucy Mecklenburgh in 2014, Gethin's last public relationship was with German model Katja Zwara. They reportedly dated for five years.

© Getty Helen Skelton, Gethin Jones and Michelle Ackerley

Earlier this year, Gethin teamed up with his Morning Live co-stars, Helen Skelton and Michelle Ackerley for a joint interview with Mail Online. When Gethin asked Helen and Michelle why they thought he might be single, Helen replied: "You don't have to be single. You just have high standards."

"I don't think you've got time for a partner because you're so busy looking after the rest of us," she joked. "Whenever I have technical questions about my wi-fi for example, I'm like, 'Geth, how do I do this, how can I do that?'."