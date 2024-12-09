The Princess of Wales' special family celebrations in 2025 after hard year

The Princess of Wales has delighted fans being back on the royal rota after completing her cancer treatment. It's been a hard year for Prince William's wife and she has another important reason to be keen to say goodbye to 2024 as soon as possible.

31 January 2025 will be very special for the Princess because her beloved mother Carole turns 70. The mother-daughter duo are extremely close so lots of celebrations are to be expected.

WATCH: What you need to know about Carole Middleton

Family events such as this are usually kept private, but we're sure the Middleton clan will have something lovely planned. The Princess now lives close to her mother and father, who reside in Berkshire. Her siblings Pippa and James are also in the same area of England.

© Getty Carole and Kate are close

Carole and her husband Michael's home of Bucklebury Manor may well be the perfect party pad – after all, she's no stranger to a kitchen disco she has previously confessed.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, Carole revealed: "I love a kitchen supper. Where I have a small number of guests. I'll cook something delicious and make it look lovely, then we'll finish with a kitchen disco."

© Getty Carole and Michael Middleton live in the countryside

Their £4.7 million, 18-acre home boasts an array of could-be-royal features like a library, a drawing room and even a swimming pool.

A few pictures of the property have surfaced, and from what we can see, it is very impressive!

Bucklebury Manor is an idyllic family home

The gorgeous estate is where Pippa and her husband James Matthews chose to host their wedding reception in May 2017.

Carole could also be looking forward to a brand-new year, as the festive season could bring back bittersweet memories of the busiest time of year for her now-sold company, Party Pieces.

© Kensington Palace Carole loves spending time with her family

In summer 2023, Carole's business, Party Pieces went into administration, and it was sold in part to a company called Teddy Tastic Bear Company. The businesswoman was likely deeply upset about the downfall of the company.

The Princess was behind her mother's motivation to start the brand in the first place. Carole once revealed to The Daily Mail it was Kate's 5th birthday that sparked the idea: "All I could find were basic clown plates. realised there was a gap in the market for party ware that wasn't too expensive and which looked good, so decided to design my own."