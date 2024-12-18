Princess Lilibet is cousin Princess Charlotte's double in sweet floral dress

Princess Lilibet, the three-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hasn't been officially photographed since her first birthday - until the release of the family Christmas card last week.

The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featured in a rare photo alongside her brother Prince Archie, five, and was seen running towards her parents at their million-dollar home in Montecito.

© Archewell The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home

The niece of the Prince and Princess of Wales looked the double of their daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, with her long hair and cute floral dress. William and Kate's daughter has been known to wear a sweet floral dress when she has accompanied her royal parents on public engagements.

The Waleses' only daughter wore a near-identical blue ditsy print dress with a Peter Pan collar from Trotters in the official birthday photos captured in 2019.

© Getty Princess Charlotte wore a near-identical dress

She also wore an outfit just like Lili's when she visited her new baby brother Prince Louis at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital shortly after his birth in 2018 - the year Harry and Meghan tied the knot.

The Sussexes chose an outfit for their daughter with a remarkably royal feel for their Christmas card snap in how she was also dressed in white knee-high socks and smart shoes.

© Getty Princess Charlotte has worn a floral dress with white socks

It is not known whether William and Kate have met Lili as she was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and didn't visit the UK until 2022 when she met the late Queen for the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

There are few photos of Princess Lilibet in the public domain

Shortly after her birth, the Princess of Wales was asked about whether she and her husband would meet Lili during a panel discussion in Cornwall with Dr. Jill Biden about early childhood.

© Getty The Princess of Wales mentioned Lili during a conference with American first lady Jill Biden

"I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. Hopefully that will be soon," the mother of three said.

Lili's life in California

King Charles' youngest son and the former Suits actress have opted to keep their children out of the spotlight while living in California. The couple has however offered the occasional insight into their childrens' interests while talking to members of the public on abroad trips.

© KOLA SULAIMON, Getty Meghan Markle mentioned Lili's love of dance during a trip to Nigeria earlier this year

In May, the pair traveled to Nigeria and while visiting a school in Abuja, the former actress revealed that dance is Lili's favourite class, adding: "Maybe it's all the jumping around".

© Alamy Harry and Meghan kicked off their visit in Nigeria with an engagement at a school

The Sussex children have a very different life from the Wales children growing up on the West Coast of the United States away from public view.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan's home office was show in their Netflix docuseries

In a cover story for The Cut, Meghan revealed that her $21 million mansion evokes feelings of "calm and healing". The incredible family home features a games room, arcade, pool, and a wine cellar, as well as a five-car garage and a library.