Princess Lilibet is cousin Princess Charlotte's double in sweet floral dress

Princess Lilibet, the three-year-old daughter of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, hasn't been officially photographed since her first birthday - until the release of the family Christmas card last week.
The daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle featured in a rare photo alongside her brother Prince Archie, five, and was seen running towards her parents at their million-dollar home in Montecito.
The niece of the Prince and Princess of Wales looked the double of their daughter Princess Charlotte, nine, with her long hair and cute floral dress. William and Kate's daughter has been known to wear a sweet floral dress when she has accompanied her royal parents on public engagements.
The Waleses' only daughter wore a near-identical blue ditsy print dress with a Peter Pan collar from Trotters in the official birthday photos captured in 2019.
She also wore an outfit just like Lili's when she visited her new baby brother Prince Louis at the Lindo Wing of St Mary's Hospital shortly after his birth in 2018 - the year Harry and Meghan tied the knot.
The Sussexes chose an outfit for their daughter with a remarkably royal feel for their Christmas card snap in how she was also dressed in white knee-high socks and smart shoes.
It is not known whether William and Kate have met Lili as she was born at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital and didn't visit the UK until 2022 when she met the late Queen for the first time during the Platinum Jubilee celebrations.
Shortly after her birth, the Princess of Wales was asked about whether she and her husband would meet Lili during a panel discussion in Cornwall with Dr. Jill Biden about early childhood.
"I wish her all the very best. I can't wait to meet her. Hopefully that will be soon," the mother of three said.
Lili's life in California
King Charles' youngest son and the former Suits actress have opted to keep their children out of the spotlight while living in California. The couple has however offered the occasional insight into their childrens' interests while talking to members of the public on abroad trips.
In May, the pair traveled to Nigeria and while visiting a school in Abuja, the former actress revealed that dance is Lili's favourite class, adding: "Maybe it's all the jumping around".
The Sussex children have a very different life from the Wales children growing up on the West Coast of the United States away from public view.
DISCOVER: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face uncertainty at £11m Montecito home
In a cover story for The Cut, Meghan revealed that her $21 million mansion evokes feelings of "calm and healing". The incredible family home features a games room, arcade, pool, and a wine cellar, as well as a five-car garage and a library.