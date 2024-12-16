Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet show off vibrant red hair in new Christmas card with parents Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry visit Edinburgh Castle on February 13, 2018© Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their Christmas card on Monday afternoon

Phoebe Tatham
Content Writer
44 minutes ago
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have released their 2024 Christmas card.

Their festive design featured six personal photos on a forest green background including a delightful image showing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle embracing their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The couple sent their Christmas card via email to those signed up to their subscription list© Archewell
The youngsters looked adorable in the snapshot as they sweetly ran into their parents' open arms. Lilibet, three, was dressed in a summer dress while Archie, five, looked smart in jeans and a khaki jumper. Their vibrant red hair nonetheless stole the show, with Lilibet sporting long auburn locks. 

The wholesome image closely resembles a heartwarming picture of Princess Diana greeting her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on the deck of The Royal Yacht Britannia during an official visit to Canada. Taken in 1991, the uncanny image shows Diana, Princess of Wales warmly embracing the sibling duo with a broad grin etched across her face. 

The Princess of Wales greets her sons Prince William and Prince Harry on the deck of the yacht Britannia in Toronto, when they joined their parents on an official visit to Canada© Getty Images
Meghan and Harry's three canine companions also featured in the family photo. The couple own three adorable pet pooches: a black Labrador called Pula, and two Beagles called Guy and Mamma Mia. They adopted their latest addition, Mamma Mia, back in 2022. 

The photo was taking inside the family's Montecito home© Archewell
The photo was taken inside the family's Montecito home

Elsewhere, the couple included snapshots from recent outings, including images taken during their recent visit to Nigeria, as well as a snapshot from their trip to Colombia which took place in August.

Prince Harry and Meghan at their engagement interview© Getty Images
The couple moved to Montecito in 2020

They included a heartwarming Christmas message which read: "On behalf of the office of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Archewell Productions and Archewell Foundations. We wish you a very Happy Holiday Season and a joyful new year."

The last time Archie and Lilibet featured on their parents' Christmas card was back in 2021 when they appeared in a stunning portrait taken by Harry and Meghan's wedding photographer, Alexi Lubomirski. The sweet portrait showed Meghan lifting up a then six-month-old baby Lilibet, while proud dad Harry beamed with his mini-me son Archie. 

Prince Harry holding baby Archie with Meghan Markle walking next to them© Shutterstock
The couple welcomed Prince Archie in 2019 and Princess Lilibet in 2021

The message on the card read: "Happy Holidays. This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa', and Lili made us a family." 

While it's not known how the couple will celebrate the festive period, they will likely be joined by Meghan's mother, Doria Ragland who lives a two-hour drive away from the Sussexes in View Park-Windsor Hills in LA. 

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Doria Ragland at the Ms. Foundation Women of Vision Awards: Celebrating Generations of Progress & Power© Getty Images
Meghan shares a close bond with her mother Doria

Last month, Meghan shared a glimpse inside their family's Christmas traditions, telling Marie Claire how Archie and Lilibet leave out "carrots for the reindeer". In his memoir, Spare, meanwhile, Harry revealed that his family still follow some of the royal families traditions.  

"It was Christmas Eve. We FaceTimed with several friends, including a few in Britain. We watched Archie running around the tree. And we opened presents. Keeping to the Windsor family tradition," he wrote.

