Most on-trend baby names for 2025 - and two are royal

With 24 per cent of parents revealing they struggled to agree on a name, it can be a difficult decision. JoJo Maman Bébé has enlisted the help of baby name consultant Colleen Slagen to predict the new trends for baby names in 2025.

First of all, Colleen looked back at 2024 to see which names have grown in popularity the most, indicating they will soar in 2025.

© Getty Images Choosing a baby name can be hard

Boys names gaining traction in 2024

George

Cal

Beckham

Tate

Rocky

Hollis

Teddy

Boden

Casey

Crew

© Getty Images Gender-neutral names are growing in popularity

Girls names gaining traction in 2024

Margot

Georgia

Miller

Scottie

Andie

Billie

Lottie

Goldie

Louise

Hallie

Both Prince George and Lady Louise Windsor of the royal family will be pleased about their names featuring on the lists!

Other baby name trends as spotted by Colleen

"A few of the trends I’m seeing right now that I expect to see more of in 2025 are short and effortless names for both boys and girls. For example, 1-2 syllables and 3-4 letter names like Cal, Mack, Vann and Case for boys and Navy, Indy, Drew, and Reya for girls.

"Also, names ending in 'o' are big for boys and names ending in 'a' are big for girls.

"We'll start seeing more traditional male names being chosen for girls such as Drew, Noah and Dylan. People are also leaning more toward gender-neutral names for boys. The names I’m currently hearing are Darcy and Kit.

"Nature names such as Robin, Meadow, Lake, and Cove will rise.

“Vintage names are huge, and people are digging to find less common ones, not afraid to resurrect something that others may call outdated. For girls, Louise, Dorothy, Mabel and Maisie are on the rise and for boys it's Arthur, Archie, and Howard. Judith and Reggie have also recently been used."

Did you know that 28 per cent of UK parents ruled out baby names due to their common nature? Plus, 18 per cent rejected names that were too unusual and 14 per cent revealed that they ruled out their choices due to potential teasing. Good luck with the big decision!