OnlyFans model welcomes first child with stepbrother: 'Christmas miracle'

Scarlet Vas, an OnlyFans model, has welcomed her first child with husband Tayo Ricci.

Tayo and Scarlet – who are also step-siblings – shared the news on Instagram, with Scarlet writing: "Our Christmas miracle has finally arrived."

"Merry Christmas from our family to yours," they added to the joint caption alongside a white heart emoji. Scarlet shared two pictures, one featuring the couple cuddling their newborn girl on the hospital bed, immediately after her birth, and a second of the pair holding the little one's hand.

© Scarlet Vas Scarlet Vas and Tayo Ricci welcome their newborn girl

The two also shared a reel of Scarlet, 29, holding up her hand hiding a pacifier, before walking over to Tayo, 27, who was holding their newborn, with the caption: "And baby makes three."

On December 27, they also posted a series of pictures with their pet dogs in front of the Christmas tree. In one, Tayo posed in Santa-themed boxer shorts and Scarlet in the same but rolled at the waist, paired with a white crop top. They cuddled into their baby and kissed her on the head.

"A belated Merry Christmas AND the happiest of New Years to all of you Love from the Ricci’s" they captioned the post.

The pair met as teenagers as their families knew each other but although they have leaned into an origins story as step-siblings, they have kept their parents' history private and insist they are not blood related.

They got married in September 2023 in Mykonos, Greece and announced they were expecting a baby earlier in 2024.

© Scarlet Vas Scarlet and Tayo with their newborn baby girl

"Soon a little miracle will call us mum & dad. Our hearts are full of joy, the happiest we've had. A baby girl is coming, our world is about change. With every tiny heartbeat, our love will rearrange. From the moment we made you, we knew love would grow. Now we'll hold her close, and let that love show," they wrote.

"From country to country, you gave us your grace. We long for the day we get to see your face. Together, we've waited for this love to begin. A little girl to complete us, from deep within. The world will be brighter with her in our arms. Our family is whole, our new little star."