Colin Farrell shares how 'proud' he is of sons during milestone moment

Colin Farrell picked up his third Golden Globe Award on Sunday January 5 and told HELLO! that there is only thing he feels pride for in his life, his beloved sons.

"I don't know if I feel pride, to be honest with you, which is not to say I'm not a prideful person – I do feel pride in my life and I feel very proud of my kids and who they are as young men, watching them navigate the world and stuff like that," he said when asked about his long and storied career.

Colin is dad to sons Henry, 15, whom he shares with former partner, actress and Ondine co-star Alicja Bachleda-Curuś, and James, 21, whom he welcomed with model Kim Bordenave.

© Andrew H. Walker/Shutterstock Colin with his lookalike son Henry

"I do remember the Golden Globes have been very good to me through the years – one would think there was a fix!" he quipped, as he continued to reminisce over his career.

"The first time that I stood up here and spoke to the press after being given a Golden Globe Award for In Bruges, and that was a big one but there's so much beyond my comprehension at play.

"We can all work as hard as we do given whatever opportunities we're given in life, but there's so many things that [take] us to those opportunities that are beyond our control that we will never be able to measure, quantify, or be able to prove the existence of, and so I think that's why I don't feel too much pride in myself."

He added: "I am just very grateful that I get to go to work most of the time with people who I end up having real affection for, especially when so many actors are unemployed – the employment rate is super high – so I have gratitude more than pride."

Colin won Best performance by a male actor in a limited series, anthology series or a motion picture made for television for his titular role in The Penguin, a spin-off of the 2021 film The Batman.

© AFP via Getty Images Irish actor Colin poses with his award for The Penguin

He also won for In Bruges, and The Banshees of Inisherin.

In September, Colin told press that when he first met The Batman director Matt Reeves, he had just finished working on the 2021 TV series North Water, set in 1859 and the final years of the whale oil trade in the Arctic Ocean, for which he had gained "50 or 60 lbs".

Matt wanted Colin to keep the weight but it was too late as Colin was already "dropping pounds" and choosing to "get healthy again".

© HBO The Penguin stars Colin

The crew then decided to use the updated bodysuit technology for Colin, and it was that same technology that they brought into the production of The Penguin, the new HBO Max series which premiered on September 20 2025.

During shooting for the new 10-part series, Colin had to spend time between takes sitting solo in a "igloo" tent that helped him to keep cool, something the 48-year-old actor found the hardest part of the show; he joked that he would often call his children and leave them voice messages in his Penguin voice to pass the time.