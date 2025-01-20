Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's family life with teenage son is shrouded in mystery

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's first public appearance in four years led news bulletins when she was seen attending a funeral ceremony on 29 May 2024.

The rarely-seen royal stepped out alongside her husband Antonio José (Kitin) Muñoz Valcárcel and their son, Simeon-Hassan Muñoz, dominating headlines with her unrecognisable muscular appearance.

Addressing the virality of her new look, the mother-of-one told !Hola¡: "I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress. In the 21st century, a woman's physical form shouldn't be newsworthy."

Princess Kalina's private family life On 26 October 2002, Kalina married Spanish adventurer and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Kitín Muñoz. © Getty Princess Kalina wore a belted wedding dress from a Bulgarian designer for her 2002 wedding

The pair welcomed son Simeon-Hassan, named after his grandfather, in 2007. His birth marked a significant event for the family as he became the first member of the Bulgarian royal family to be born in Bulgaria in 70 years.

Simeon-Hassan was baptised into the Christian Orthodox faith not long after his first birthday at the chapel of the royal residence of Tsarska Bistritsa in Bulgaria. He is the only one of the Tsar's grandchildren to be baptised an Orthodox Christian, in honour of his grandfather's religion. © Getty The Princess has chosen to raise her son largely out of the spotlight

Simeon's godparents are Princess Irene of Greece and King Mohammed VI of Morocco. The name "Simeon" honours his grandfather, former Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria, and "Hassan" pays tribute to the late King Hassan II of Morocco, reflecting the close ties between the Bulgarian and Moroccan royal families. © Getty (L-R) Simeon Hassan Mũnoz, Princess Kalina and Kitin Mũnozp ictured attending the 80th Birthday of King Simeon of Bulgaria on June 15, 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2013, the Princess and her son received Bulgarian citizenship. Princess Kalina is actively involved in equestrian sports, competing on behalf of Bulgaria, and her son Simeon-Hassan likely shares her passion for equestrianism. © Getty Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is a keen equestrian

Little is known about Simeon's education, or his plans for further education after finishing sixth form. We do know, however, that since the day of his birth, the royal has been brought up entirely in the Bulgarian spirit and traditions, speaking Bulgarian, Spanish, English, French and Arabic languages. © Getty Images Simeon-Hassan is now 17-years-old While Princess Kalina and Kitin have chosen to raise their child out of the royal spotlight, he has occasionally appeared in public with his family, reflecting their ongoing connection to Bulgaria and its traditions.