Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's family life with teenage son is shrouded in mystery

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's first public appearance in four years led news bulletins when she was seen attending a funeral ceremony on 29 May 2024.
The rarely-seen royal stepped out alongside her husband Antonio José (Kitin) Muñoz Valcárcel and their son, Simeon-Hassan Muñoz, dominating headlines with her unrecognisable muscular appearance.
Addressing the virality of her new look, the mother-of-one told !Hola¡: "I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress. In the 21st century, a woman's physical form shouldn't be newsworthy."
A rare sighting for the Bulgarian royal family
The occasion also marked the first time in several years the public had seen her son Simeon-Hassan, 17, who looked smart in a navy blue suit and tie.
The Princess and her family have largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years, residing in Tsarska Bistritsa, the former royal palace located in Borovets, Bulgaria.
Their residence is found in the Rila Mountains, where the mother-of-one has revealed she leads a solitary life, taking long hikes and walking their dogs for several hours.
Here's everything we know about Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's rarely-seen son, Simeon.
Princess Kalina's private family life
On 26 October 2002, Kalina married Spanish adventurer and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Kitín Muñoz.
The pair welcomed son Simeon-Hassan, named after his grandfather, in 2007. His birth marked a significant event for the family as he became the first member of the Bulgarian royal family to be born in Bulgaria in 70 years.
Simeon-Hassan was baptised into the Christian Orthodox faith not long after his first birthday at the chapel of the royal residence of Tsarska Bistritsa in Bulgaria. He is the only one of the Tsar's grandchildren to be baptised an Orthodox Christian, in honour of his grandfather's religion.
Simeon's godparents are Princess Irene of Greece and King Mohammed VI of Morocco.
The name "Simeon" honours his grandfather, former Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria, and "Hassan" pays tribute to the late King Hassan II of Morocco, reflecting the close ties between the Bulgarian and Moroccan royal families.
In 2013, the Princess and her son received Bulgarian citizenship. Princess Kalina is actively involved in equestrian sports, competing on behalf of Bulgaria, and her son Simeon-Hassan likely shares her passion for equestrianism.
Little is known about Simeon's education, or his plans for further education after finishing sixth form. We do know, however, that since the day of his birth, the royal has been brought up entirely in the Bulgarian spirit and traditions, speaking Bulgarian, Spanish, English, French and Arabic languages.
While Princess Kalina and Kitin have chosen to raise their child out of the royal spotlight, he has occasionally appeared in public with his family, reflecting their ongoing connection to Bulgaria and its traditions.
