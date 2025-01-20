Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's family life with teenage son is shrouded in mystery
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's family life with teenage son is shrouded in mystery
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria, husband Kitin Munoz and son Simeon Hassan Munoz attend the conference of Kitin Munoz at Club Siglo XXI on June 26, 2018 in Madrid, Spain© Europa Press via Getty Images

The Princess' rarely-seen son Simeon-Hassan Mũnoz can speak five languages

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's first public appearance in four years led news bulletins when she was seen attending a funeral ceremony on 29 May 2024. 

The rarely-seen royal stepped out alongside her husband Antonio José (Kitin) Muñoz Valcárcel and their son, Simeon-Hassan Muñoz, dominating headlines with her unrecognisable muscular appearance

Addressing the virality of her new look, the mother-of-one told !Hola¡: "I didn't expect it. I just wore a sleeveless dress. In the 21st century, a woman's physical form shouldn't be newsworthy." 

A rare sighting for the Bulgarian royal family

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria was seen for the first time since 2024 alongside Bulgaria's Prince Kyril of Preslav, Rosario Nadal, Prince Konstantin-Assen of Vidin, her husband Kitin Munoz and son Simeon-Hassan Munoz© Getty
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria was seen for the first time since 2020 alongside Bulgaria's Prince Kyril of Preslav, Rosario Nadal, Prince Konstantin-Assen of Vidin, her husband Kitin Munoz and son Simeon-Hassan Munoz

The occasion also marked the first time in several years the public had seen her son Simeon-Hassan, 17, who looked smart in a navy blue suit and tie. 

The Princess and her family have largely kept out of the spotlight in recent years, residing in Tsarska Bistritsa, the former royal palace located in Borovets, Bulgaria. 

Their residence is found in the Rila Mountains, where the mother-of-one has revealed she leads a solitary life, taking long hikes and walking their dogs for several hours. 

Here's everything we know about Princess Kalina of Bulgaria's rarely-seen son, Simeon.

Princess Kalina's private family life

On 26 October 2002, Kalina married Spanish adventurer and UNESCO Goodwill Ambassador Kitín Muñoz. 

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria waving in her belted wedding dress© Getty
Princess Kalina wore a belted wedding dress from a Bulgarian designer for her 2002 wedding

The pair welcomed son Simeon-Hassan, named after his grandfather, in 2007. His birth marked a significant event for the family as he became the first member of the Bulgarian royal family to be born in Bulgaria in 70 years. 


Simeon-Hassan was baptised into the Christian Orthodox faith not long after his first birthday at the chapel of the royal residence of Tsarska Bistritsa in Bulgaria. He is the only one of the Tsar's grandchildren to be baptised an Orthodox Christian, in honour of his grandfather's religion.

The Princess has chosen to raise her son largely out of the spotlight© Getty
Simeon's godparents are Princess Irene of Greece and King Mohammed VI of Morocco. 

The name "Simeon" honours his grandfather, former Tsar Simeon II of Bulgaria, and "Hassan" pays tribute to the late King Hassan II of Morocco, reflecting the close ties between the Bulgarian and Moroccan royal families.

(L-R) Simeon Hassan Mũnoz, Princess Kalina and Kitin Mũnozp ictured attending the 80th Birthday of King Simeon of Bulgaria on June 15, 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.© Getty
(L-R) Simeon Hassan Mũnoz, Princess Kalina and Kitin Mũnozp ictured attending the 80th Birthday of King Simeon of Bulgaria on June 15, 2017 in Sofia, Bulgaria.

In 2013, the Princess and her son received Bulgarian citizenship. Princess Kalina is actively involved in equestrian sports, competing on behalf of Bulgaria, and her son Simeon-Hassan likely shares her passion for equestrianism.

Princess Kalina of Bulgaria often sports cornrow braids© Getty
Princess Kalina of Bulgaria is a keen equestrian

Little is known about Simeon's education, or his plans for further education after finishing sixth form. We do know, however, that since the day of his birth, the royal has been brought up entirely in the Bulgarian spirit and traditions, speaking Bulgarian, Spanish, English, French and Arabic languages.

Simeon-Hassan is now 17-years-old© Getty Images
Simeon-Hassan is now 17-years-old

While Princess Kalina and Kitin have chosen to raise their child out of the royal spotlight, he has occasionally appeared in public with his family, reflecting their ongoing connection to Bulgaria and its traditions.

