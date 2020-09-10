Loose Women star Saira Khan shares poignant photo of her children The panellist is a proud mum to Zach and Amara

Saira Khan took to Instagram on Thursday to share a touching snapshot of her two children ahead of their return to school. The Loose Women star posted a photo showing Zach, 12, and Amara, nine, smartly dressed in their uniforms on the driveway of the family home.

"And off they go," Saira, 50, wrote. "I take a photo of them both in their uniforms every year on the first day back at school.

"This school year is definitely a special one - but under the mask, they are smiling, happy and excited to be back where they belong, at school, learning, developing their young minds and being with their friends."

Reflecting on the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Saira continued: "I will never take for granted again, the school day morning routine. In my house, the alarms go off, I shout 'breakfast is ready', they both stagger into the kitchen, rubbing their eyes, and sleepily shove toast and marmite into their mouth.

"Another shout, 'Hurry up, you’ve got 20 mins to get ready or you're going to miss the bus'. Teeth are brushed, faces cleaned, hair brushed, uniforms worn.

The Loose Women star shares Zach and Amara with husband Steve Hyde

"I wait downstairs by the front door, to do a final check, ears, nose, Sniff breath, clean shoes, a final spray of cologne to both ( to respect their teachers, a nice smelling kid is what I would like in a classroom if I was a teacher!).

"My final dialogue, 'Have you got your PE kit? Bus pass? Snack?' And now, 'Have you got a spare mask?' Their response always a long drawn out 'Yessssssssssss,' their eyes rolling at my every question.

The couple adopted Amara when she was four days old from a Pakistani orphanage

"A kiss on the forehead, a hug, I wave them off, shouting 'I love you, I love you, have a nice day, be good, make sure your phone is charged.' Today I closed the door, made myself a cuppa and sat in silence and felt calm.

"To go through that normal routine, felt good and I felt that the world order had been restored, and long may it continue. This is how it's supposed to be."

