Zoe Saldana's sons are models in the making in scene-stealing appearance

Zoe Saldana may have been the star of the show at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Wednesday – but she had some tough competition from her three sons.

The 46-year-old actress was honored with the American Riviera Award for 'Outstanding Achievement in American Film' for her role in the critically acclaimed film Emilia Perez.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Zoe Saldana bags Oscar nomination for Emilia Perez role

Zoe brought her biggest supporters to the event, her twin sons Cy and Bowie, 10, and Zen, eight, who she shares with her husband of 11 years, Marco Perego.

The trio looked like models in the making as they stole the show in their stylish matching black suits, white shirts, and flowing long hair to rival their mother's.

They looked extremely proud of their mom and adorably giggled as they posed for photos during their rare red carpet appearance.

Zoe has won rave reviews for her performance as attorney Rita and bagged her first Oscar nomination this year after winning a Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award for her role in the film.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I Zoe's sons are models in the making

Speaking about the film during a Q&A, Zoe said: "It just felt like I was reconnecting with parts of me that I felt I had left behind when I left New York and I came here to Tinseltown.

"And the last couple of years I had been sort of having this desire to reconnect, but never in a million years would I have ever imagined it was going to come in the form of a Jacques Audiard movie."

© Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards Zoe's sons looked adorable in their matching suits

She added: "It was just everything I had asked for, but in one story."

Zoe said her agents at CAA called her "incessantly" after the film was pitched. Recalling the conversation, she explained: "We have this conversation and I just hear Jacques Audiard and I'm like, 'Yes! Yes! Yes!'

© Getty Images for DAOU Vineyards Zoe had her biggest supporters by her side

"They proceed to tell me it's this drug lord who was always meant to be a woman and they hire this professional lawyer, that would be you, to help him transition," she continued, before admitting they casually added: "It's going to be a musical, by the way, and in Spanish."

For Zoe, balancing a demanding career with motherhood is no easy feat. In October, she opened up about raising her three boys and the values she strives to instill in them during an interview with E! News at Variety's Power of Women event.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I Zoe and her twin boys had some fun backstage

Reflecting on how she has approached parenting over the years, Zoe shared: "I replaced, throughout the years, two very important words. I used to tell them I have to go to work, and now I tell them I want to go to work."

This shift, she explained, is part of teaching her children that work is not just a responsibility but a fulfilling part of life.

© Getty Images for Santa Barbara I Zoe was honored with the American Riviera Award

Zoe added: "I just feel like it teaches them that work is a part of life. And that if you're doing things that make you happy, all you have to do is just share it with the people that you love around you."

When asked about the most satisfying parts of motherhood, Zoe candidly said: "When my kids have a full night's sleep. When they eat all their vegetables, when they get in the car without having a meltdown, when I get in the car without having a meltdown."