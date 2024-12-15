Ben Affleck reunites with Jennifer Lopez and Jennifer Garner to cheer on their kids

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner are cheering on the next generation of Hollywood actors, as the exes unite at their children's school to watch the school play.

JLo and Ben filed for divorce earlier in 2024 after two years of marriage, while Jennifer and Ben were married for 13 years between 2005 and 2018, and they welcomed three children together: Violet, 18, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12.

JLo is mom to twins Emme and Max, 16, who attend the same school as Fin, and both Fin and Emme were in the school play.

© GC Images Jennifer and Ben have remained close six years after their divorce

TMZ shared pictures taken of their blended family night out, but reported it's unclear if they three interacted, although Ben did speak to Emme before he left, revealing he still has a good relationship with his recent ex's kids.

Ben wore a smart black suit for the evening with other parents, while JLo wore a white coat with a red blouse, and Jennifer rocked mom jeans and a black jacket.

© GC Images Ben and Jennifer Lopez were married for two years

Amid Ben and Jen's ongoing divorce, he has been seen spending quality time with Jennifer, with Jennifer pictured in Brentwood picking up bagels and coffee before she was seen driving to Ben's home.

They also spend Thanksgiving together with their children including Violet who is now studying at Yale, in Connecticut.

© Rossa Cole/Shutterstock Jennifer Lopez with stepdaughter Violet Affleck

The group not only marked the holiday with a festive meal but also volunteered at the Midnight Mission in Los Angeles, serving meals to those in need.

The Midnight Mission is an organization Ben was introduced to by a fellow parent at his children's school many years ago, and he has remained a committed supporter.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck (R) and his son Samuel attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Toronto Raptors

"I found that I get a lot out of giving a little bit of my time to other people," he shared with People. "It’s easy to throw up your hands and say there’s nothing you can do. But the truth is, there are people who want to make their lives better, who are struggling and need help."

JLo officially filed for divorce on August 20, 2024 but in her legal filing, she listed April 26 as the couple’s date of separation and irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The two also officially put their Beverly Hills mansion on sale, publicly listing it for $68 million, although it has yet to sell.