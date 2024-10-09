Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter turns 15 — her transformation in photos

Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter, Lou, is officially 15.

The teenager rang in her birthday on October 9 when she would have been inundated with love from those closest to her.

Lou is the youngest of her three siblings, Leni, 20, Henry, 19 and Johan, 17, and has remained out of the spotlight for most of her life.

However, in recent months Lou has made red carpet appearances and popped up on her mom's social media too.

Into the limelight

© Getty Images Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

At the start of the year, Lou and her brothers and sisters turned heads when they stood tall alongside their dad at the Book of Clarence premiere.

They posed for photos and fans were left stunned by the rare public appearance.

Close bond with mom

Heidi with Lou as a baby

As a child, Lou was often photographed with her family, and her close bond with her mom was evident as she often held her hand or cuddled up to Heidi as the snaps were taken.

Even at public events, such as watching the Lakers play, she'd be seen with Heidi's arm wrapped protectively around her.

Her love of dance

© Instagram Like mother, like daughter for Heidi and Lou

Now though, Lou seems to have grown in confidence... and stature as she stands as tall as her model mom.

While she may not have figured out her career path yet, Heidi has spoken in the past about Lou's passion for dance and shared videos of her impressive moves.

Model good looks

© Monica Schipper Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou have all inherited their mom's impeccable sense of fashion too, something Heidi has acknowledged.

"We have a rule in the house,"she has said. "Rule No. 1 is always to look cool, and rule No. 2 is don't forget about rule No. 1. We have other rules … but the No. 1 rule is to always look cool."

She loves Halloween

© Photo: Instagram Lou loves spooky season too

Heidi has also passed down her love of Halloween to Lou — however, she seems to be the only one of her siblings to enjoy spooky season.

The supermodel said her other kids "couldn't care less" about the holiday.

"I was hoping that I would pass this on even to my kids, but out of four, there's only one that really is going for it and that's Lou," she explained.

Thick skinned

© Instagram Heidi celebrated her son's 19th birthday with three of her four children

In a rare interview with Glamour Germany, Heidi gave insight into her relationship with her offspring and what they were like as people, telling the publication that all four of them had developed "thick skin".

Heidi was previously quizzed by one of her social media followers about whether Lou wants to become a model too, but Heidi simply said: "She's 14," suggesting she's not old enough to make that decision yet.

© Vince Bucci Heidi and Seal couldn't make their marriage work

Heidi and Seal divorced after seven years of marriage in 2014. Seal has maintained a good relationship with his children despite the split.

At the time of their break-up, the former couple's statement read: "While we have enjoyed seven very loving, loyal and happy years of marriage, after much soul-searching we have decided to separate. We have had the deepest respect for one another throughout our relationship and continue to love each other very much, but we have grown apart.

"This is an amicable process and protecting the well-being of our children remains our top priority, especially during this time of transition. We thank our family, friends, and fans for their kind words of support. And for our children’s sake, we appreciate you respecting our privacy."