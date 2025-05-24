King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain celebrate happy news

King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain were every inch the proud parents as they shared the news of their daughter Infanta Sofía of Spain's graduation.

The 18-year-old now holds an International Baccalaureate Diploma after graduating from the UWC Atlantic College in Wales.

Her parents flew over to the UK to attend the graduation ceremony in person where they watched their daughter go up and receive her official certificate.

The royals were so proud of their daughter's achievement

Shout out on socials

The proud parents shared a series of posts about their daughter's achievement on their official Instagram account, casareal.es, to over 800,000 followers.

Sofia was seen holding her certificate up proudly as she posed alongside her mother and father, and there was another snap that showed a sweet embrace between King Felipe VI and his daughter, then another of the King proudly taking a photo of his wife hugging his daughter.

Sofia wore a striking red jumpsuit for the special event and her mother decided to match in a pillar box red blazer and trousers.

One of the uploads included photos of Sofia from her childhood, with the pair writing: "Photographs of some moments in the life and education of HRH Infanta Sofía on the occasion of her International Baccalaureate graduation from UWC Atlantic College in Wales (United Kingdom)."

In the navy

Queen Letizia's other daughter is 19-year-old Princess Leonor, who is currently in the naval phase of her military training. Earlier this month, the mother-daughter duo were reunited in Panama City, as the Queen made her way there for an unofficial visit to see her daughter.

Queen Letizia greeted her daughter on the Juan Sebastian de Elcano

Leonor was spotted running across the port to embrace her mother, and the pair chatted excitedly as the royal women were able to catch up in person for the first time in months.

The royal teamed white jeans with a simple white t-shirt as she joined Leonor on the dock at Port of Fuerte Amador in Panama City.

© Europa Press via Getty Images Princess Leonor aboard the training ship 'Juan Sebastian de Elcano'

The Queen went on board the Juan Sebastian de Elcano for a special reception.

It was back in January when the 19-year-old princess embarked on a six-month journey as a part of her military training, and the Spanish royal family even held a ceremony to commemorate her departure.

© Casa de HM the King Letizia with her daughters

At the time, the King expressed mixed feelings: "With sadness and with hope, it will be very good for her."

Queen Letizia added: "It will be many months without seeing her."